Hoylu AB (publ) announced today that the Annual Report for 2019 is available at Hoylu’s web site:

https://www.hoylu.com/investor-relations/financial-reports/

About Hoylu

Hoylu’s mission is to make remote work and information sharing easy. Through our customizable Connected Workspaces™ we deliver software solutions for companies, organizations and individuals across virtually all industries that enable all teams, big and small to work efficiently and securely in an intuitive and easy workflow.

