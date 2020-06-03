Company announcement

for ROCKWOOL International A/S

Release no. 30 – 2020

to Nasdaq Copenhagen

3 June 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 May – 2 June 2020:

Date Number of A shares Average purchase price

A shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

A shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 13,537 17,896,112 27 May 2020 50 1,712.04 85,602 28 May 2020 75 1,698.67 127,400 29 May 2020 75 1,706.27 127,970 1 June 2020 0 2 June 2020 75 1,728.00 129,600 Accumulated under the programme (A shares) 13,812 18,366,685





Date Number of B shares Average purchase price

B shares (DKK) Aggregate amount,

B shares (DKK) [Accumulated, last announcement] 193,925 267,206,964 27 May 2020 250 1,841.69 460,423 28 May 2020 250 1,840.18 460,045 29 May 2020 200 1,851.71 370,342 1 June 2020 0 2 June 2020 200 1,890.82 378,164 Accumulated under the programme (B shares) 194,825 268,875,937

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 13,812 A shares and 261,103 B shares corresponding to 1.25 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 May – 2 June 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:

Thomas Harder

Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations

ROCKWOOL International A/S

+45 46 55 86 77

