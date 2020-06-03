Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 30 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen
3 June 2020
ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme
As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.
The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.
The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 May – 2 June 2020:
|Date
|Number of A shares
|Average purchase price
A shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|13,537
|17,896,112
|27 May 2020
|50
|1,712.04
|85,602
|28 May 2020
|75
|1,698.67
|127,400
|29 May 2020
|75
|1,706.27
|127,970
|1 June 2020
|0
|2 June 2020
|75
|1,728.00
|129,600
|Accumulated under the programme (A shares)
|13,812
|18,366,685
|Date
|Number of B shares
|Average purchase price
B shares (DKK)
|Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
|[Accumulated, last announcement]
|193,925
|267,206,964
|27 May 2020
|250
|1,841.69
|460,423
|28 May 2020
|250
|1,840.18
|460,045
|29 May 2020
|200
|1,851.71
|370,342
|1 June 2020
|0
|2 June 2020
|200
|1,890.82
|378,164
|Accumulated under the programme (B shares)
|194,825
|268,875,937
With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 13,812 A shares and 261,103 B shares corresponding to 1.25 percent of the company’s total share capital.
An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 May – 2 June 2020 is enclosed.
Further information:
Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77
