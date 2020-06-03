Company announcement
for ROCKWOOL International A/S
Release no. 30 – 2020
to Nasdaq Copenhagen         

3 June 2020

ROCKWOOL International A/S – transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

As mentioned in Announcement No. 2/2020 ROCKWOOL International A/S has initiated a share buy-back programme which will run from 6 February 2020 until 5 February 2021. During this period, the Company will buy own shares for up to a maximum of EUR 80 million.

The programme is implemented in accordance with EU Commission Regulation No 596/2014 of 16 April 2014 and EU Commission Delegated Regulation No 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016, which together constitute the “Safe Harbour” regulation.

The following transactions have been executed during the period 27 May – 2 June 2020:

DateNumber of A sharesAverage purchase price
A shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
A shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]13,537 17,896,112
27 May 2020501,712.0485,602
28 May 2020751,698.67127,400
29 May 2020751,706.27127,970
1 June 2020  0
2 June 2020751,728.00129,600
Accumulated under the programme (A shares)13,812 18,366,685


DateNumber of B sharesAverage purchase price
B shares (DKK)		Aggregate amount,
B shares (DKK)
[Accumulated, last announcement]193,925 267,206,964
27 May 20202501,841.69460,423
28 May 20202501,840.18460,045
29 May 20202001,851.71370,342
1 June 2020  0
2 June 20202001,890.82378,164
Accumulated under the programme (B shares)194,825 268,875,937

With the transactions stated above, ROCKWOOL International A/S owns 13,812 A shares and 261,103 B shares corresponding to 1.25 percent of the company’s total share capital.

An overview showing the transaction data for the period 27 May – 2 June 2020 is enclosed.

Further information:                      

Thomas Harder
Director, Group Treasury & Investor Relations
ROCKWOOL International A/S
+45 46 55 86 77

Attachments