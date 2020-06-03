Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act it is hereby announced that Kapitalforeningen Investering & Tryghed, in accordance with section 38,1 of the Danish Capital Market Act, has informed Gabriel Holding A/S that Kapitalforeningen Investering & Tryghed on 2 June 2020 has purchased 50.000 shares in Gabriel Holding A/S, corresponding to 2.65% of the share capital and voting rights in Gabriel Holding A/S.

Following the purchase of shares in Gabriel Holding A/S, Kapitalforeningen Investering & Tryghed now holds 117,295 shares corresponding to 6.21% of the share capital and voting rights in Gabriel Holding A/S.