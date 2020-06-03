Pursuant to section 30 of the Danish Capital Market Act it is hereby announced that GAB Invest ApS in accordance with section 38,1 of the Danish Capital Market Act has informed Gabriel Holding A/S that GAB Invest ApS on 2 June 2020 has sold 50,000 shares in Gabriel Holding A/S corresponding to 2.65% of the share capital and voting rights in Gabriel Holding A/S.

Following the sale of shares in Gabriel Holding A/S, GAB Invest ApS now holds 141,239 shares corresponding to 7.47% of the share capital and voting rights in Gabriel Holding A/S.

