NEW YORK, June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Narrative , the enterprise data streaming company today announced it has partnered with Infutor , the data-driven consumer identity management expert that helps brands and marketers better understand who their customers are. With the addition of Infutor’s Total Mobile Ad IDs solution powered by Infutor’s TrueSourceTM Digital Device Graph to Narrative’s marketplace, clients now have access to 350 million digital devices and 2 billion MAID/hashed email pairs.

According to Cisco’s Visual Networking Index North American consumers will have 5.0 billion networked devices by 2023. Every time a consumer uses a device or channel to interact with a brand, a different identifier—such as email address, device ID, IP address, or phone number—is attributed to that individual. It is up to brands and marketers to understand which identifiers belong to which consumer, and what their various signals and behaviors mean.

“Marketers need to better understand their prospects and customers, and they need an elegant way to connect all these disparate identifiers,” said Nick Jordan, founder, and CEO of Narrative. “By using the rich mobile data provided by Infutor’s Total Mobile Ad IDs, Narrative’s marketplace clients can tap those insights that will help expand their ability to reach consumers across mobile devices, create consistent omnichannel messaging, improve onboarding rates for digital and programmatic targeting, and empower device linking and identity resolution.”

“As reliance on third-party cookies declines and the focus on people-based marketing increases, getting identity resolution right is critical to today’s marketing strategies,” said Gary Walter, CEO of Infutor. “We are excited to partner with Narrative, as our Total Mobile Ad ID solution’s robust dataset further enhances the Narrative data streaming platform enabling brands and marketers to extend their digital reach and deliver better individual customer experiences.”

Infutor’s Total Mobile Ad ID solution includes a privacy-compliant, permissibly-obtained Mobile Ad ID and hashed email (MD5, SHA1 and SHA256) database and Confidence Scores on the recency and frequency of MAID/hashed pairings so marketers will know the probability of a pair being active.

By linking Infutor-enabled anonymous digital identities to first-party CRM data in a privacy-compliant way, Narrative clients can improve audience segmentation, personalized messaging, and digital and programmatic onboarding rates–all while protecting personally identifiable information (PII).

About Narrative

Narrative operates a technology platform that centralizes and simplifies the buying and selling of data with both software and a raw data marketplace. Innovative brands, data platforms, and direct-to-consumer companies leverage Narrative's technology to fuel powerful data strategies, build data monetization businesses, power growth marketing, and inform product development. Narrative's raw data marketplace gives companies access to unprecedented scale, transparency, precision, and optionality to transform their business. Founded in 2016, Narrative is a private company operating in New York City and San Francisco.

About Infutor

Infutor is the expert in data-driven consumer identity management. The company is solely focused on enabling brands to instantly gain access to the most complete and accurate information about consumers, exactly when they need it, to make informed marketing and risk mitigation decisions. In the past year, Infutor has been named to the Inc. 5000 list and recognized by Crain’s Chicago and Built In Chicago as a Best Place to Work.

