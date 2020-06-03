3 June 2020



Information regarding the voting rights and shares

(Article L.233-8-II of the French Commercial Code

and 223-16 of the General Regulations of the “AMF”)


Listing location: NYSE Euronext-Paris
Compartiment: Eurolist A
ISIN code: FR 0010242511

DateTotal number of sharesTotal number of voting rights
31 May 20203,103,621,086Number of theoretical voting rights:
5,226,457,502
Number of exercisable voting rights:
5,221,536,779

*Number of exercisable voting rights = Number of theoretical voting rights (or total number of voting rights calculated on the basis of all shares to which voting rights are attached) – number of shares without voting rights.

