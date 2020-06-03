BPA Makes Qmulos Licenses for Splunk Available to HHS Operational Divisions for Improved Audit and Compliance Controls



RESTON, Va., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, today announced that it has added Qmulos Q-Audit and Q-Compliance licenses for Splunk to its blanket purchase agreement (BPA) with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). These solutions are available to HHS Operational Divisions at exclusive discounts from their GSA list price. The BPA is available through July 31, 2024.

This BPA is issued based on the previous success HHS has experienced when using Splunk Enterprise® to improve the department’s cybersecurity posture across the Office of the Chief Information Officer and Operational Divisions. To continue this momentum, HHS awarded the agreement to ensure a predictable, stable and cost-effective license structure for Splunk and complementary solutions. The BPA will support the department’s goals of maturing their current Splunk implementations, increasing automation of existing tools and establishing a common operations standard across HHS.

“The Qmulos team is extremely grateful to HHS leadership who drove this strategic sourcing effort. It is a privilege to be added to the BPA, not only because it endorses the value we currently provide to various Operational Divisions, but it also ensures that our solutions can be leveraged cost-effectively across the entire agency,” said Matt Coose, Qmulos CEO and Co-Founder. “We look forward to supporting all of HHS to enable real-time continuous monitoring of critical security and privacy controls and to deliver dramatic improvements in agency CDM reporting and management capabilities.”

In addition to Splunk licensing and Cloud services, the BPA makes solutions for Q-Audit and Q-Compliance available to HHS Operational Divisions for improved audit and compliance controls. Q-Audit supports compliance efforts, informs security operations and enables insider threat detection with the ability to monitor, analyze and alert on anomalies. Q-Compliance provides immediate feedback on control effectiveness and drives risk decision and risk reduction actions on a near real-time basis. Both apps leverage the power of Splunk to provide scalability across the largest enterprises. Licenses for Splunk Enterprise, Splunk Cloud and Splunk premium applications are also available through this BPA.

This BPA supports the Federal Acquisition Streamlining Act and is intended to reduce the contracting and open market costs associated with the traditional procurement process, including searching for sources, developing technical documents and solicitations, negotiating contractual terms and evaluating offers.

“Preventing disruptions and ensuring continued operations are essential across the public sector—particularly when it comes to healthcare missions,” said Ebben Yazel, Splunk Technology Alliances Manager at Carahsoft. “We are proud to provide solutions from Splunk and Qmulos to HHS that help improve cybersecurity posture so the agency’s employees can continue their critical work of supporting the public health and wellness of our nation.”

Splunk and Qmulos cybersecurity solutions are available under Blanket Purchase Agreement 75P00119A00074 through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. GS-35F-0119Y. For more information, contact the Carahsoft HHS BPA team at (855) 377-5865 or Qmulos@carahsoft.com ; or register for the Qmulos and Carahsoft webcast, “ NextGen Risk Management for Health and Human Services ,” at 2:00 p.m. EST, June 11, 2020.

