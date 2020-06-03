GREAT NECK, N.Y., June 03, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP), today announced the rescheduling of its 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. The Annual Meeting will be held at 60 Cutter Mill Road, Suite 303, Great Neck, NY 11021, on June 30, 2020 at 1:00 p.m., Eastern Time, rather than on June 10, 2020. The Company requests that facemasks be worn by all attendees.



Further information regarding the matters to be acted upon at the Annual Meeting is set forth in the proxy statement and other proxy materials for the Annual Meeting. The proxy statement and the Company’s 2019 Annual Report to Stockholders are available at https://1liberty.com/annualmeetingmaterials.pdf .

About One Liberty Properties:

One Liberty is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust incorporated in Maryland in 1982. The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial, retail, restaurant, health and fitness, and theater properties. Many of these properties are subject to long term net leases under which the tenant is typically responsible for the property’s real estate taxes, insurance and ordinary maintenance and repairs.

