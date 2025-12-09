One Liberty Properties Announces 132nd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend

– Increased or Maintained Dividend for 33 Consecutive Years –

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Dec. 09, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- One Liberty Properties, Inc. (NYSE: OLP) today announced that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend on the Company’s common stock of $0.45 per share. The dividend is payable on January 6, 2026 to stockholders of record at the close of business on December 22, 2025. The Company estimates that for federal income tax purposes, more than 90% of this dividend will be included in 2026 taxable income and that approximately 50% of the dividends attributable to 2025 will be treated as capital gains.

One Liberty has increased or maintained its dividend for 33 consecutive years and this dividend represents One Liberty’s 132nd consecutive quarterly dividend.

About One Liberty Properties, Inc:

One Liberty acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio consisting primarily of industrial properties. Additional financial and descriptive information on One Liberty, its operations and its portfolio, is available on its website at: http://1liberty.com. Interested parties are encouraged to review One Liberty’s Annual Report on Form 10-K and the other reports it files with the Securities and Exchange Commission for additional information.

