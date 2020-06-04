Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Internet of Things in Smart Commercial Buildings 2020 to 2025: Market Prospects in the Age of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This Report is a new 2020 Study which Makes an Objective Assessment of the Market for Internet of Things Technologies, Networks and Services in Buildings 2020 to 2025.
This 4th edition of research into the market for the Internet of Things in Smart Buildings (BIoT) focuses on market sizing and opportunities for Smart Commercial Buildings. It provides a completely fresh market assessment of the industry based upon the latest information. Regions for this edition of the study are split into 5 categories representing the international markets of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East & Africa.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Elements of the IoT
1.1 Sensors & Connected Devices
1.2 Data Integration & Analytics
1.3 Data Processing (Cloud / Edge)
1.4 AI & Machine Learning
2. The Building Internet of Things (BIoT)
2.1 Mapping the BIoT
2.2 The BIoT Supply Chain
3. The State of the Market to March 2020
3.1 IoT Device Projections
3.2 BIoT Device Projections
3.3 Data Volumes
3.4 Market Adoption
3.5 BIoT Solution Maturity
3.6 The Connectivity Landscape
4. Standards & Protocols
4.1 The Importance of Open Standards
4.2 Smart Building Protocols
4.3 Building Data Management & Metadata
4.4 Smart Building APIs
5. COVID-19 Market Impacts
5.1 Global Economic Impacts
5.2 Manufacturing & Supply Chain Impacts
5.3 Technology and Network Implications
5.4 An Increasing Cyber Threat
5.5 Ways of Working & Behavioral Change
5.6 Impacts on Building Usage & Demand
6. BIoT Market Applications
6.1 Security & Access Control
6.2 Smart Operations & Maintenance
6.3 Occupancy Analytics & People Movement
6.4 Hygiene, Health & Wellness
6.5 Contactless Technologies
6.6 Air Quality & Environmental Control
6.7 Tenant Experience Apps
6.8 Robotics
6.9 AV, Wayfinding & Signage
6.10 Smart Lighting
6.11 Fire & Safety
7. Smart Building IoT Platforms
7.1 IoT Platforms
7.2 The Platform Ecosystem
7.3 BIoT Platform Offerings
8. Vertical Market Analysis
8.1 Commercial Offices
8.2 Retail
8.3 Hospitality
8.4 Other Buildings
8.5 Real Estate Management & Proptech
8.6 New Buildings vs Existing Buildings
9. Global BIoT Market Forecasts
9.1 COVID-19 Scenarios
9.2 Market Revenue Projections
9.3 Market Revenue by Hardware, Software & Services
10. BIoT Market Analysis by Region
10.1 Regional Comparisons
10.2 North America
10.3 Latin America
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Europe
10.6 Middle East & Africa
11. Market Drivers
11.1 Economic & Business Drivers
11.2 Technology Drivers
11.3 Energy Efficiency & Environmental Drivers
11.4 Health & Wellbeing Drivers
11.5 Policy & Regulatory Drivers
12. Market Barriers & Challenges
12.1 Cybersecurity & Data Privacy
12.2 Implementation Cost & ROI
12.3 Knowledge & Skills
12.4 Data Challenges
12.5 Cultural & Governance Challenges
12.6 Commissioning & Procurement Challenges
13. The BIoT Competitive Landscape
13.1 The Competitive Landscape
13.2 Partnering & Strategic Alliances
