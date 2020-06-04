Dublin, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Internet of Things in Smart Commercial Buildings 2020 to 2025: Market Prospects in the Age of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This Report is a new 2020 Study which Makes an Objective Assessment of the Market for Internet of Things Technologies, Networks and Services in Buildings 2020 to 2025.

This 4th edition of research into the market for the Internet of Things in Smart Buildings (BIoT) focuses on market sizing and opportunities for Smart Commercial Buildings. It provides a completely fresh market assessment of the industry based upon the latest information. Regions for this edition of the study are split into 5 categories representing the international markets of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific and The Middle East & Africa.

Why Do You Need This Report?

  • The publication of this report comes at a time of unprecedented challenge for society. As March of 2020 progressed, it became increasingly obvious, that the rapid spread of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 would go on to pose major challenges to all aspects of how we live and work in societies across the globe. The Built Environment will play a huge part in how we rise to meet these challenges.
  • Section 5 of the report is dedicated to helping readers adapt to the new normal and prepare for the future by understanding what the market impacts may be. This section will help the reader make sense of the economic, supply chain, technological, ways of working, and building usage impacts of COVID-19.
  • Fundamental changes to user interactions between buildings and the rest of society will need to be supported by new technology solutions, that help maintains hygiene, facilitate social distancing, and maintain building user trust and confidence in their places of work. The role of Smart Building Technologies in helping to mitigate the negative impacts of COVID-19 is investigated in section 6 of the report.
  • In order to account for market uncertainties and still provide valuable insight into the potential impact of the virus on BIoT technologies; In sections 9 and 10 of the report, the publisher considers best-case and worst-case scenarios, providing global and regional market forecasts to 2025.
  • A series of inter-related challenges (driven by the COVID-19 crisis) will make 2020 a tough year for the market for BIoT in smart commercial buildings, and the publisher predicts a drop in revenues compared to 2019. However, over the forecast period (to 2025), the publisher predicts global growth of 11.6% in the best case, with overall market revenues rising from $42.8Bn in 2019 to $82.7Bn in 2025, versus 7.3% in the worst case, with more modest total revenues of $65.2Bn by 2025.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Key Elements of the IoT
1.1 Sensors & Connected Devices
1.2 Data Integration & Analytics
1.3 Data Processing (Cloud / Edge)
1.4 AI & Machine Learning

2. The Building Internet of Things (BIoT)
2.1 Mapping the BIoT
2.2 The BIoT Supply Chain

3. The State of the Market to March 2020
3.1 IoT Device Projections
3.2 BIoT Device Projections
3.3 Data Volumes
3.4 Market Adoption
3.5 BIoT Solution Maturity
3.6 The Connectivity Landscape

4. Standards & Protocols
4.1 The Importance of Open Standards
4.2 Smart Building Protocols
4.3 Building Data Management & Metadata
4.4 Smart Building APIs

5. COVID-19 Market Impacts
5.1 Global Economic Impacts
5.2 Manufacturing & Supply Chain Impacts
5.3 Technology and Network Implications
5.4 An Increasing Cyber Threat
5.5 Ways of Working & Behavioral Change
5.6 Impacts on Building Usage & Demand

6. BIoT Market Applications
6.1 Security & Access Control
6.2 Smart Operations & Maintenance
6.3 Occupancy Analytics & People Movement
6.4 Hygiene, Health & Wellness
6.5 Contactless Technologies
6.6 Air Quality & Environmental Control
6.7 Tenant Experience Apps
6.8 Robotics
6.9 AV, Wayfinding & Signage
6.10 Smart Lighting
6.11 Fire & Safety

7. Smart Building IoT Platforms
7.1 IoT Platforms
7.2 The Platform Ecosystem
7.3 BIoT Platform Offerings

8. Vertical Market Analysis
8.1 Commercial Offices
8.2 Retail
8.3 Hospitality
8.4 Other Buildings
8.5 Real Estate Management & Proptech
8.6 New Buildings vs Existing Buildings

9. Global BIoT Market Forecasts
9.1 COVID-19 Scenarios
9.2 Market Revenue Projections
9.3 Market Revenue by Hardware, Software & Services

10. BIoT Market Analysis by Region
10.1 Regional Comparisons
10.2 North America
10.3 Latin America
10.4 Asia Pacific
10.5 Europe
10.6 Middle East & Africa

11. Market Drivers
11.1 Economic & Business Drivers
11.2 Technology Drivers
11.3 Energy Efficiency & Environmental Drivers
11.4 Health & Wellbeing Drivers
11.5 Policy & Regulatory Drivers

12. Market Barriers & Challenges
12.1 Cybersecurity & Data Privacy
12.2 Implementation Cost & ROI
12.3 Knowledge & Skills
12.4 Data Challenges
12.5 Cultural & Governance Challenges
12.6 Commissioning & Procurement Challenges

13. The BIoT Competitive Landscape
13.1 The Competitive Landscape
13.2 Partnering & Strategic Alliances

