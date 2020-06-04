TORONTO, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced changes to the risk ratings of certain First Trust ETFs. These changes will be reflected in the renewal prospectus for the First Trust ETFs that will be filed on or around June 5, 2020.



These changes are the result of ongoing review and are not a result of any changes to the investment objectives, strategies or management of the First Trust ETFs.

First Trust ETF Current New First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Financial Sector Index ETF – Hedged Units (TSX:FHF.F) High Medium to High First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Consumer Discretionary Sector Index ETF – Hedged Units (TSX:FHD.F) High Medium to High First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF – Hedged Units (TSX:FHH.F) Medium to High Medium First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Materials Sector Index ETF – Hedged Units (TSX:FHM.F) High Medium to High First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF – Hedged Units (TSX:FHG.F) High Medium to High First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF – Hedged Units (TSX:FHQ.F) High Medium to High

