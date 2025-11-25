FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Estimated 2025 Annual Capital Gains Distributions for Its Exchange Traded Funds (“ETFs”)

TORONTO, Nov. 25, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. today announced the estimated annual capital gains distributions for its ETFs listed below for the 2025 tax year.

Please note that these are estimated amounts only, as of October 31, 2025 and reflect forward looking information which may cause the estimates to change before the ETF’s December 2025 tax year-end.

These estimates are for the year-end capital gains distributions only, which will be reinvested and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. These estimates do not include estimates of ongoing monthly or quarterly distribution amounts.

Fund Name Ticker Estimated annual

capital gain per unit ($)

as at October 31, 2025 First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD 1.5000 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF FHH 1.8600 FHH.F 0.2500 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG 2.8700 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF FHQ 11.6000 FHQ.F 6.1000 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG 0.6400 First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF FTLS 0.0200 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November NOVB.F 5.4100 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February FEBB.F 3.8200 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May MAYB.F 4.5200 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August AUGB.F 4.3900



Forward-looking information

This notice contains forward-looking statements with respect to estimated October 2025 capital gains distributions for First Trust ETFs. By their nature, these forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause the actual distributions to differ materially from those contemplated by the forward-looking statements. Material factors that could cause the actual distributions to differ from the estimated distributions include, but are not limited to, the actual amount of distributions received by First Trust ETFs, portfolio transactions, currency hedging transactions, and subscription and redemption activity.

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately USD 304 billion as of October 31, 2025 through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.