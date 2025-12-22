FT Portfolios Canada Co. Announces Distribution for Its Exchange Traded Funds

TSX: FUD, FSL, ETP, FHG/FHG.F, CIBR, FHH/FHH.F, FHQ/FHQ.F FDL, FST, FINT, AUGB.F, MAYB.F, NOVB.F, FEBB.F, BLCK & FTLS

TORONTO, Dec. 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FT Portfolios Canada Co. (“First Trust Canada”) is pleased to announce cash and reinvested distributions for its Exchange Traded Funds (the “ETFs”) listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and Cboe Canada for the month ending December 31, 2025.

The cash distributions are payable on January 8, 2026 to unitholders of record on December 31, 2025 with an ex-dividend date of December 31, 2025.

Reinvested distributions generally represent realized capital gains and other income, or special distributions received by the ETFs over and above cash distributions paid out during the year and are paid to unitholders, as required, to ensure the ETFs are not liable for ordinary income tax. These will be reinvested, and the resulting units immediately consolidated, so that the number of units held by each investor will not change. The effective record date and payable date for the reinvested distributions will be December 31, 2025.

Details for the per unit distribution amounts are shown below:

Fund Name Fund

Ticker Cash Distribution

Amount ($) Reinvested Distribution

Amount ($) First Trust Value Line® Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged) FUD 0.0700 1.4400 First Trust Senior Loan ETF (CAD-Hedged) FSL 0.0850 - First Trust Global Risk Managed Income Index ETF ETP 0.0600 - First Trust JFL Fixed Income Core Plus ETF FJFB 0.0500 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Industrials Sector Index ETF FHG 0.0200 2.9000 First Trust Vest SMID Rising Dividend Achievers Target Income ETF SDVD 0.1300 - First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF CIBR 0.1100 0.3900 First Trust Indxx Innovative Transaction and Process ETF BLCK 0.2300 - First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Technology Sector Index ETF FHQ - 13.6200 FHQ.F - 7.8400 First Trust AlphaDEX™ U.S. Health Care Sector Index ETF FHH 0.0200 2.1900 FHH.F 0.0100 0.3500 First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF SDVY 0.0550 - SDVY.F 0.0545 -





First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (CAD-Hedged) FDL 0.3300 - First Trust Canadian Capital Strength ETF FST 0.1800 - First Trust International Capital Strength ETF FINT 0.2100 - First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF FTLS 0.0700 0.0100 First Trust JFL Global Equity ETF FJFG - 0.7400 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - February FEBB.F - 3.9600 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - May MAYB.F - 4.6800 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - August (Hedged Units) AUGB.F - 5.2900 First Trust Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November (Hedged Units) NOVB.F - 5.2000

About First Trust

First Trust Canada is the trustee, manager and promoter of the First Trust ETFs. First Trust Canada and its affiliates First Trust Advisors L.P. (“FTA”), portfolio advisor to the First Trust ETFs, an Ontario Securities Commission registered portfolio manager and U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor, and First Trust Portfolios L.P. (“FTP”), a FINRA registered broker-dealer, are privately held companies that provide a variety of investment services. FTA has collective assets under management or supervision of approximately US $307 billion as of November 30, 2025, through exchange-traded funds, closed-end funds, mutual funds and separate managed accounts.

Further information about the ETFs can be found at www.firsttrust.ca.

