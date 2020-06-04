



Company announcement no. 14/2020





Today, DFDS A/S held its Annual General Meeting.

The annual report for 2019 was approved and adopted and discharge granted to the Executive Board and the Board of Directors.

The Board’s proposal regarding the allocation of profit was adopted, including a decision not to pay a dividend.

Board Member and Chair Claus V. Hemmingsen, Managing Director Klaus Nyborg, Team Leader Jill Lauritzen Melby, Vice President Marianne Dahl Steensen, Executive Vice President and CFO Anders Götzsche as well as Managing Director Dirk Reich were re-elected to the Board.

Ernst & Young P/S was re-elected as the company’s auditors.

The Board’s proposals were approved as proposed in the notice to convene:

Approval of remuneration of the Board of Directors for 2020

Authorization to the Board of Directors to acquire own shares

Remuneration policy

Amendments to the Articles of Association – change of name for the Company’s share register keeper

Amendments to the Articles of Association – change of the standard agenda for the Annual General Meeting



A constituent board meeting was held following the Annual General Meeting where Claus V. Hemmingsen was elected Chair and Klaus Nyborg was elected Deputy Chair.

No other material matters were raised at the meeting.

