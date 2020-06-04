IRVINE, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DynTek Services, Inc., a leading provider of professional technology solutions, announced today that CRN ® a brand of The Channel Company , has named DynTek to its 2020 Solution Provider 500 list. Each year, CRN releases its list of top 500 solution providers, a ranking of the leading IT channel partner organizations across North America by revenue. CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list serves as the industry’s benchmark for recognizing the top-performing technology integrators, strategic service providers, and IT consultants, and as a valuable resource for technology vendors looking to partner with top solution providers.



“We are honored to be recognized for our growth and commitment to providing impactful technology solutions and business results to our clients,” said Tim Montgomery, DynTek’s chief executive officer. “Our team of highly certified technologists and customer service professionals have been laser focused on helping government, education and enterprise clients solve remote work, security and data center transformation challenges through the innovative use of technology from key partners, such as Cisco and Microsoft.”

“CRN’s Solution Provider 500 list showcases the top IT channel partner organizations across North America,” said Bob Skelley, CEO of The Channel Company. “This year, companies on this list represent a combined revenue of $393 billion, a data point that underscores the impact and influence these solution providers have on the IT industry. On behalf of The Channel Company, I’d like to congratulate these companies for their outstanding contributions to the growth and success of our industry.”

DynTek placed #115 on the 2020 Solution Provider 500 list, up from #126 the prior year. CRN’s complete 2020 Solution Provider 500 list is available online at www.CRN.com/SP500 and a sample from the list will be featured in the June issue of CRN Magazine.

About DynTek

As a national systems integrator and risk management partner, DynTek delivers exceptional, cost-effective professional IT consulting services, end-to-end IT solutions, managed IT services, and IT product sales to state and local government, educational, healthcare and enterprise customers in the largest IT markets nationwide. Our broad range of technical expertise and vendor partnerships allow us to deliver solutions that support digital business transformation including IT Security , Digital Infrastructure , Modern Workplace , Data Center and Cloud solutions. DynTek's multidisciplinary approach allows our clients to turn to a single source for their most critical technology requirements. For more information, visit http://www.dyntek.com .

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequalled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

