Intermediate Capital Group plc

4 June 2020

Notification of Transactions of Directors

GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS

The Company announces that on 4 June 2020, PLC Equity Awards and Deferred Share Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:

Directors:

Benoit Durteste

Vijay Bharadia

Antje Hensel-Roth

PLC EQUITY AWARDS

Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.

Description of Financial Instrument: Ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each

Price of Award: Nil

Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:

Benoit Durteste: 283,669

Vijay Bharadia: 69,625

DEFERRED SHARE AWARDS

Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively.

Description of Financial Instrument: Ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each

Price of Award: Nil

Total Number of Shares over which Deferred Share Awards granted:

Antje Hensel-Roth: 19,877

It should be noted that Antje Hensel-Roth was appointed as a Director subsequent to the end of the most recent financial year and so (in accordance with the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan) awards made to her for performance in that year were Deferred Share Awards rather than PLC Equity Awards.

Contacts:

Ian Stanlake

Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group plc

D: +44 (0) 20 3201 7880

ian.stanlake@icgam.com

Alicia Wyllie

Corporate Communications, Intermediate Capital Group plc

D: +44 (0) 20 3201 7994

M: +44 (0) 7808 610 080

Alicia.wyllie@icgam.com

Andy Lewis