Intermediate Capital Group plc
4 June 2020
Notification of Transactions of Directors
GRANT OF SHARE AWARDS
The Company announces that on 4 June 2020, PLC Equity Awards and Deferred Share Awards under the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan were granted to the Directors named below over the following number of ordinary shares in the Company:
Directors:
Benoit Durteste
Vijay Bharadia
Antje Hensel-Roth
PLC EQUITY AWARDS
Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2023, 2024 and 2025 respectively.
Description of Financial Instrument: Ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each
Price of Award: Nil
Total Number of Shares over which PLC Equity Awards granted:
Benoit Durteste: 283,669
Vijay Bharadia: 69,625
DEFERRED SHARE AWARDS
Vesting Period: Awards vest in three equal tranches in June 2021, 2022 and 2023 respectively.
Description of Financial Instrument: Ordinary shares of 26 1/4p each
Price of Award: Nil
Total Number of Shares over which Deferred Share Awards granted:
Antje Hensel-Roth: 19,877
It should be noted that Antje Hensel-Roth was appointed as a Director subsequent to the end of the most recent financial year and so (in accordance with the Intermediate Capital Group Omnibus Plan) awards made to her for performance in that year were Deferred Share Awards rather than PLC Equity Awards.
Contacts:
Ian Stanlake
Investor Relations, Intermediate Capital Group plc
D: +44 (0) 20 3201 7880
ian.stanlake@icgam.com
Alicia Wyllie
Corporate Communications, Intermediate Capital Group plc
D: +44 (0) 20 3201 7994
M: +44 (0) 7808 610 080
Alicia.wyllie@icgam.com
Andy Lewis
Company Secretary, Intermediate Capital Group plc
D: +44 (0) 20 3201 7754
andrew.lewis@icgam.com
