LA JOLLA, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) today announced that Daryl Bradley has been elected to the Company’s Board of Directors at the Company’s 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders held on May 28.

“We are excited and pleased with our stockholders' election of Daryl to our Board,” commented Mac Armstrong, Palomar’s Chief Executive Officer and Founder. “His deep experience and diverse skillset in the insurance and reinsurance industries will be invaluable to our management team and our Board. Speaking personally, I know I will certainly benefit from Daryl’s insights and perspectives. Daryl is a strong and excellent addition to our already robust group of directors.”

“I am pleased to join the Board of Palomar Holdings. I have known the team at Palomar for decades and am very impressed with what they have accomplished to date. I look forward to working alongside the management team and Board to help Palomar continue to grow its franchise," offered Daryl Bradley.

Mr. Bradley, 64, has nearly four decades of industry experience. He held various roles at Everest Re Group Ltd (NYSE:RE), most recently serving as Executive Vice President and Head of International Insurance from February 2015 to January 2018 and, prior to that, as Executive Vice President and President of Insurance Operations, President and Board member of all of Everest’s statutory primary insurance companies from August 2007 to February 2015 and Chairman of Everest Insurance Company of Canada from June 2011 to May 2016. Prior to joining Everest, Mr. Bradley held several roles at Continental Insurance Corporation from 1992 to 1995 and Fireman’s Fund Insurance Company from 1979 to 1992. Mr. Bradley earned his B.A. in political science from the University of Chicago.

