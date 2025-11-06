Palomar Holdings, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2025 Results

LA JOLLA, Calif., Nov. 06, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) (“Palomar” or “Company”) reported net income of $51.5 million, or $1.87 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 compared to net income of $30.5 million, or $1.15 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024. Adjusted net income(1) was $55.2 million, or $2.01 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2025 as compared to $32.4 million, or $1.23 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2024.

Third Quarter 2025 Highlights

  • Gross written premiums increased by 43.9% to $597.2 million compared to $415.0 million in the third quarter of 2024
  • Net income of $51.5 million compared to $30.5 million in the third quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted net income(1) increased 70.0% to $55.2 million compared to $32.4 million in the third quarter of 2024
  • Total loss ratio of 32.3% compared to 29.7% in the third quarter of 2024
  • Catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 0.8% compared to 9.5% in the third quarter of 2024
  • Combined ratio of 78.1% compared to 80.5% in the third quarter of 2024
  • Adjusted combined ratio(1) of 74.8% compared to 77.1%, in the third quarter of 2024
  • Annualized return on equity of 23.9% compared to 19.7% in the third quarter of 2024
  • Annualized adjusted return on equity(1) of 25.6% compared to 21.0% in the third quarter of 2024

(1) See discussion of Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators below.

Mac Armstrong, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Our third quarter results were exceptional, highlighted by record gross written premium and adjusted net income. We continue to achieve strong top and bottom-line growth as gross written premium grew 44% and adjusted net income increased a stellar 70% across our unique and diverse portfolio. This strong growth underscores the stability of our balanced book of E&S and admitted residential and commercial property and casualty products. Our operating and return metrics were also impressive as we generated an adjusted combined ratio of 75%, and a 26% adjusted return on equity.”

Mr. Armstrong continued, “Beyond our financial performance, we remain focused on achieving our Palomar 2X strategic imperatives. Notably, during the quarter our young crop franchise’s written premium in the quarter was well ahead of our initial estimates and in October we announced the acquisition of The Gray Casualty and Surety Company. Our investments in Crop and Surety will not only drive long-term profitable growth but also further differentiate our portfolio and better insulate us from P&C market cycles.”

Underwriting Results
Gross written premiums increased 43.9% to $597.2 million compared to $415.0 million in the third quarter of 2024, while net earned premiums increased 66.0% compared to the prior year’s third quarter.

Losses and loss adjustment expenses for the third quarter were $72.8 million, comprised of $70.9 million of attritional losses and $1.9 million of catastrophe losses. The loss ratio for the quarter was 32.3%, comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 31.5% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 0.8% compared to a loss ratio of 29.7% during the same period last year comprised of an attritional loss ratio of 20.2% and a catastrophe loss ratio(1) of 9.5%. Additionally, our third quarter results include $6.1 million of favorable prior year development primarily from our short tail Inland Marine and Other Property business.

Underwriting income(1) for the third quarter was $49.2 million resulting in a combined ratio of 78.1% compared to underwriting income of $26.4 million resulting in a combined ratio of 80.5% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted underwriting income(1) was $56.7 million resulting in an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 74.8% in the third quarter compared to adjusted underwriting income(1) of $31.0 million and an adjusted combined ratio(1) of 77.1% during the same period last year. The Company’s adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1) was 74.0% compared to 67.6% during the same period last year.

Investment Results
Net investment income increased by 54.9% to $14.6 million compared to $9.4 million in the prior year’s third quarter. The increase was primarily due to higher yields on invested assets and a higher average balance of investments held during the three months ended September 30, 2025 due to cash generated from operations and proceeds from the August 2024 public offering. The weighted average duration of the fixed-maturity investment portfolio, including cash equivalents, was 4.01 years at September 30, 2025. Cash and invested assets totaled $1.3 billion at September 30, 2025. During the third quarter, the Company recorded $3.5 million net realized and unrealized gains related to its investment portfolio as compared to net realized and unrealized gains of $2.7 million during the same period last year.

Tax Rate
The effective tax rate for the three months ended September 30, 2025 was 23.4% compared to 20.8% for the three months ended September 30, 2024. For the current quarter, the Company’s income tax rate differed from the statutory rate due primarily to non-deductible executive compensation expense offset by the tax impact of the permanent component of employee stock options.

Stockholders Equity and Returns
Stockholders’ equity was $878.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $703.3 million at September 30, 2024. For the three months ended September 30, 2025, the Company’s annualized return on equity was 23.9% compared to 19.7% for the same period in the prior year while adjusted return on equity(1) was 25.6% compared to 21.0% for the same period in the prior year. During the current quarter, the Company repurchased 308,417 shares for $37.3 million under its previously announced $150 million share repurchase authorization. As of September 30, 2025, approximately $112.7 million remains available for future repurchases.

Full Year 2025 Outlook
For the full year 2025, the Company expects to achieve adjusted net income of $210 million to $215 million, an increase from the previously announced range of $198 million to $208 million.

Conference Call
As previously announced, Palomar will host a conference call Friday, November 7, 2025, to discuss its third quarter 2025 results at 12:00 p.m. (Eastern Time). The conference call can be accessed live by dialing 1-877-423-9813 or for international callers, 1-201-689-8573, and requesting to be joined to the Palomar Third Quarter 2025 Earnings Conference Call. A replay will be available starting at 4:00 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 7, 2025, and can be accessed by dialing 1-844-512-2921, or for international callers, 1-412-317-6671. The passcode for the replay is 13755786. The replay will be available until 11:59 p.m. (Eastern Time) on November 14, 2025.

Interested investors and other parties may also listen to a simultaneous webcast of the conference call by logging onto the investor relations section of the Company’s website at http://ir.palomarspecialty.com/. The online replay will remain available for a limited time beginning immediately following the call.

About Palomar Holdings, Inc.
Palomar Holdings, Inc. is the holding company of subsidiaries Palomar Specialty Insurance Company (“PSIC”), Palomar Specialty Reinsurance Company Bermuda Ltd. (“PSRE”), Palomar Insurance Agency, Inc., Palomar Excess and Surplus Insurance Company (“PESIC”), Palomar Underwriters Exchange Organization, Inc. (“PUEO”), First Indemnity of America Insurance Co. (“FIA”), and Palomar Crop Insurance Services, Inc. (“PCIS”). Palomar’s consolidated results also include Laulima Exchange (“Laulima”), a variable interest entity for which the Company is the primary beneficiary. Palomar is an innovative specialty insurer serving residential and commercial clients in five product categories: Earthquake, Inland Marine and Other Property, Casualty, Fronting, and Crop. Palomar’s insurance subsidiaries, PSIC, PSRE, and PESIC, have a financial strength rating of “A” (Excellent) from A.M. Best. FIA carries an “A-” (Stable) rating from A.M. Best.

To learn more, visit PLMR.com.

Non-GAAP and Key Performance Indicators

Palomar discusses certain key performance indicators, described below, which provide useful information about the Company’s business and the operational factors underlying the Company’s financial performance.

Underwriting revenue is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as total revenue, excluding net investment income and net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of total revenue calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting revenue.

Underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as income before income taxes excluding net investment income, net realized and unrealized gains and losses on investments, and interest expense. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to underwriting income.

Adjusted net income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as net income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook, net of tax impact. Palomar calculates the tax impact only on adjustments which would be included in calculating the Company’s income tax expense using the estimated tax rate at which the company received a deduction for these adjustments. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of net income calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted net income.

Annualized Return on equity is net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period.

Annualized adjusted return on equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income expressed on an annualized basis as a percentage of average beginning and ending stockholders’ equity during the period. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of return on equity calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted return on equity.

Loss ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of losses and loss adjustment expenses, to net earned premiums.

Expense ratio, expressed as a percentage, is the ratio of acquisition and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income to net earned premiums.

Combined ratio is defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio. A combined ratio under 100% generally indicates an underwriting profit. A combined ratio over 100% generally indicates an underwriting loss.

Adjusted combined ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the sum of the loss ratio and the expense ratio calculated excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio.

Diluted adjusted earnings per share is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted net income divided by the weighted-average common shares outstanding for the period, reflecting the dilution which could occur if equity-based awards are converted into common share equivalents as calculated using the treasury stock method. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of diluted earnings per share calculated in accordance with GAAP to diluted adjusted earnings per share.

Catastrophe loss ratio is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as the ratio of catastrophe losses to net earned premiums. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of loss ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to catastrophe loss ratio.

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as adjusted combined ratio excluding the impact of catastrophe losses. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of combined ratio calculated using unadjusted GAAP numbers to adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses.

Adjusted underwriting income is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as underwriting income excluding the impact of certain items that may not be indicative of underlying business trends, operating results, or future outlook. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of income before income taxes calculated in accordance with GAAP to adjusted underwriting income.

Tangible stockholders equity is a non-GAAP financial measure defined as stockholders’ equity less goodwill and intangible assets. See “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for a reconciliation of stockholders’ equity calculated in accordance with GAAP to tangible stockholders’ equity.

Summary of Operating Results:

The following tables summarize the Company’s results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024:

  Three Months Ended
      
  September 30,
      
  2025
 2024
 Change
 % Change
  ($ in thousands, except per share data) 
Gross written premiums $597,171  $414,977  $182,194   43.9%
Ceded written premiums  (321,927)  (255,267)  (66,660)  26.1%
Net written premiums  275,244   159,710   115,534   72.3%
Net earned premiums  225,147   135,646   89,501   66.0%
Commission and other income  1,448   715   733   102.5%
Total underwriting revenue(1)  226,595   136,361   90,234   66.2%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  72,812   40,315   32,497   80.6%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees  56,270   41,469   14,801   35.7%
Other underwriting expenses  48,306   28,129   20,177   71.7%
Underwriting income(1)  49,207   26,448   22,759   86.1%
Interest expense  (133)  (87)  (46)  52.9%
Net investment income  14,572   9,408   5,164   54.9%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  3,493   2,734   759   27.8%
Income before income taxes  67,139   38,503   28,636   74.4%
Income tax expense  15,684   8,006   7,678   95.9%
Net income $51,455  $30,497  $20,958   68.7%
Adjustments:            
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  (3,493)  (2,734)  (759)  27.8%
Expenses associated with transactions  728   84   644  NM 
Stock-based compensation expense  5,379   4,117   1,262   30.7%
Amortization of intangibles  1,346   389   957   246.0%
Tax impact  (251)  91   (342) NM 
Adjusted net income(1) $55,164  $32,444  $22,720   70.0%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics            
Annualized return on equity  23.9%  19.7%      
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)  25.6%  21.0%      
Loss ratio  32.3%  29.7%      
Expense ratio  45.8%  50.8%      
Combined ratio  78.1%  80.5%      
Adjusted combined ratio(1)  74.8%  77.1%      
Diluted earnings per share $1.87  $1.15       
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $2.01  $1.23       
Catastrophe losses $1,900  $12,924       
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)  0.8%  9.5%      
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)  74.0%  67.6%      
Adjusted underwriting income(1) $56,660  $31,038  $25,622   82.6%
NM - not meaningful            
             

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

          
  Nine Months Ended
      
  September 30,
      
  2025
 2024
 Change
 % Change
  ($ in thousands, except per share data) 
Gross written premiums $1,535,623  $1,168,239  $367,384   31.4%
Ceded written premiums  (819,171)  (692,620)  (126,551)  18.3%
Net written premiums  716,452   475,619   240,833   50.6%
Net earned premiums  569,175   365,796   203,379   55.6%
Commission and other income  3,954   2,035   1,919   94.3%
Total underwriting revenue(1)  573,129   367,831   205,298   55.8%
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  157,739   97,583   60,156   61.6%
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees  154,266   109,072   45,194   41.4%
Other underwriting expenses  129,563   84,165   45,398   53.9%
Underwriting income(1)  131,561   77,011   54,550   70.8%
Interest expense  (304)  (1,052)  748   (71.1)%
Net investment income  40,014   24,506   15,508   63.3%
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  9,461   5,768   3,693   64.0%
Income before income taxes  180,732   106,233   74,499   70.1%
Income tax expense  39,827   23,625   16,202   68.6%
Net income $140,905  $82,608  $58,297   70.6%
Adjustments:            
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  (9,461)  (5,768)  (3,693)  64.0%
Expenses associated with transactions  3,570   557   3,013  NM 
Stock-based compensation expense  15,471   11,905   3,566   30.0%
Amortization of intangibles  3,400   1,168   2,232   191.1%
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond  2,661   2,483   178   7.2%
Tax impact  (1,543)  (734)  (809)  110.2%
Adjusted net income(1) $155,003  $92,219  $62,784   68.1%
Key Financial and Operating Metrics            
Annualized return on equity  23.4%  18.8%      
Annualized adjusted return on equity(1)  25.7%  20.9%      
Loss ratio  27.7%  26.7%      
Expense ratio  49.2%  52.3%      
Combined ratio  76.9%  78.9%      
Adjusted combined ratio(1)  72.5%  74.5%      
Diluted earnings per share $5.12  $3.19       
Diluted adjusted earnings per share(1) $5.63  $3.56       
Catastrophe losses $1,335  $19,724       
Catastrophe loss ratio(1)  0.2%  5.4%      
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses(1)  72.2%  69.2%      
Adjusted underwriting income(1) $156,663  $93,124  $63,539   68.2%
NM - not meaningful            
             

(1) - Indicates Non-GAAP financial measure - see above for definition of Non-GAAP financial measures and see below for reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable measures prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Condensed Consolidated Balance sheets

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and par value data)
 
  September 30,
 December 31,
  2025
 2024
  (Unaudited)
   
Assets      
Investments:      
Fixed maturity securities available for sale, at fair value (amortized cost: $1,146,855 in 2025; $973,330 in 2024) $1,141,367  $939,046 
Equity securities, at fair value (cost: $38,482 in 2025; $32,987 in 2024)  52,215   40,529 
Equity method investment     2,277 
Other investments  19,534   5,863 
Total investments  1,213,116   987,715 
Cash and cash equivalents  111,740   80,438 
Restricted cash  20   101 
Accrued investment income  10,725   8,440 
Premiums receivable  463,230   305,724 
Deferred policy acquisition costs, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees  125,076   94,881 
Reinsurance recoverable on paid losses and loss adjustment expenses  36,907   47,076 
Reinsurance recoverable on unpaid losses and loss adjustment expenses  440,559   348,083 
Ceded unearned premiums  361,260   276,237 
Prepaid expenses and other assets  113,143   91,086 
Deferred tax assets, net  2,537   8,768 
Property and equipment, net  2,695   429 
Goodwill and intangible assets, net  62,538   13,242 
Total assets $2,943,546  $2,262,220 
Liabilities and stockholders’ equity      
Liabilities:      
Accounts payable and other accrued liabilities $109,391  $70,079 
Reserve for losses and loss adjustment expenses  684,272   503,382 
Unearned premiums  979,374   741,692 
Ceded premium payable  253,446   190,168 
Funds held under reinsurance treaty  37,204   27,869 
Income taxes payable  1,749    
Total liabilities  2,065,436   1,533,190 
Stockholders’ equity:      
Preferred stock, $0.0001 par value, 5,000,000 shares authorized, 0 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024      
Common stock, $0.0001 par value, 500,000,000 shares authorized, 26,494,524 and 26,529,402 shares issued and outstanding as of September 30, 2025 and December 31, 2024, respectively  3   3 
Additional paid-in capital  516,355   493,656 
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)  (4,092)  (26,845)
Retained earnings  365,844   262,216 
Total stockholders’ equity  878,110   729,030 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $2,943,546  $2,262,220 
         

Condensed Consolidated Income Statement

Palomar Holdings, Inc. and Subsidiaries
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Income (Unaudited)
(in thousands, except shares and per share data)
 
  Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
Revenues:            
Gross written premiums $597,171  $414,977  $1,535,623  $1,168,239 
Ceded written premiums  (321,927)  (255,267)  (819,171)  (692,620)
Net written premiums  275,244   159,710   716,452   475,619 
Change in unearned premiums  (50,097)  (24,064)  (147,277)  (109,823)
Net earned premiums  225,147   135,646   569,175   365,796 
Net investment income  14,572   9,408   40,014   24,506 
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  3,493   2,734   9,461   5,768 
Commission and other income  1,448   715   3,954   2,035 
Total revenues  244,660   148,503   622,604   398,105 
Expenses:            
Losses and loss adjustment expenses  72,812   40,315   157,739   97,583 
Acquisition expenses, net of ceding commissions and fronting fees  56,270   41,469   154,266   109,072 
Other underwriting expenses  48,306   28,129   129,563   84,165 
Interest expense  133   87   304   1,052 
Total expenses  177,521   110,000   441,872   291,872 
Income before income taxes  67,139   38,503   180,732   106,233 
Income tax expense  15,684   8,006   39,827   23,625 
Net income $51,455  $30,497  $140,905  $82,608 
Other comprehensive income, net:            
Net unrealized gains on securities available for sale  9,541   17,916   22,753   13,852 
Net comprehensive income $60,996  $48,413  $163,658  $96,460 
Per Share Data:            
Basic earnings per share $1.93  $1.18  $5.28  $3.28 
Diluted earnings per share $1.87  $1.15  $5.12  $3.19 
             
Weighted-average common shares outstanding:            
Basic  26,637,592   25,766,697   26,683,856   25,194,114 
Diluted  27,446,519   26,479,566   27,533,533   25,877,257 
                 

Underwriting Segment Data

The Company has a single reportable segment and offers specialty insurance products. Gross written premiums (GWP) by product, location and company are presented below:

  Three Months Ended September 30,
      
  2025
 2024
      
  ($ in thousands)
      
    % of
    % of
    %
  Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Change
 Change
Product                  
Casualty $152,034   25.5% $56,307   13.6% $95,727   170.0%
Earthquake  149,940   25.1%  135,329   32.6%  14,611   10.8%
Crop  119,757   20.1%  59,662   14.4%  60,095   100.7%
Inland Marine and Other Property  117,871   19.7%  78,734   19.0%  39,137   49.7%
Fronting  57,569   9.6%  84,945   20.4%  (27,376)  (32.2)%
Total Gross Written Premiums $597,171   100.0% $414,977   100.0% $182,194   43.9%


  Nine Months Ended September 30,
      
  2025
 2024
      
  ($ in thousands)
      
     % of
    % of
    %
  Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Change
 Change
Product                  
Earthquake $427,869   27.9% $376,088   32.2% $51,781   13.8%
Casualty  392,473   25.6%  166,762   14.3%  225,711   135.3%
Inland Marine and Other Property  335,462   21.8%  249,147   21.3%  86,315   34.6%
Crop  207,440   13.5%  100,571   8.6%  106,869   106.3%
Fronting  172,379   11.2%  275,671   23.6%  (103,292)  (37.5)%
Total Gross Written Premiums $1,535,623   100.0% $1,168,239   100.0% $367,384   31.4%


  Three Months Ended September 30,
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  ($ in thousands)  ($ in thousands) 
     % of
    % of
    % of
    % of
  Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
State                        
California $168,739   28.3% $170,265   41.0% $472,276   30.8% $510,879   43.7%
Texas  38,609   6.5%  27,019   6.5%  119,308   7.8%  96,414   8.3%
Hawaii  26,405   4.4%  23,171   5.6%  71,307   4.6%  53,922   4.6%
Florida  23,770   4.0%  14,433   3.5%  66,391   4.3%  58,153   5.0%
Illinois  20,911   3.5%  5,557   1.3%  39,548   2.6%  13,725   1.2%
North Dakota  20,022   3.4%  18,716   4.5%  23,709   1.5%  19,893   1.7%
New York  19,181   3.2%  8,153   2.0%  51,240   3.3%  24,163   2.1%
Washington  17,560   2.9%  16,828   4.1%  50,416   3.3%  41,893   3.6%
Other  261,974   43.8%  130,835   31.5%  641,428   41.8%  349,197   29.8%
Total Gross Written Premiums $597,171   100.0% $414,977   100.0% $1,535,623   100.0% $1,168,239   100.0%


  Three Months Ended September 30,
 Nine Months Ended September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
     % of
    % of
    % of
    % of
  Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
 Amount
 GWP
Subsidiary                        
PSIC $317,177   53.1% $236,624   57.0% $781,078   50.9% $652,988   55.9%
PESIC  252,318   42.3%  159,305   38.4%  681,048   44.4%  472,909   40.5%
Laulima  22,804   3.8%  19,048   4.6%  58,974   3.8%  42,342   3.6%
FIA  4,872   0.8%     %  14,523   0.9%     %
Total Gross Written Premiums $597,171   100.0% $414,977   100.0% $1,535,623   100.0% $1,168,239   100.0%
                                 

Gross and net earned premiums

The table below shows the amount of premiums the Company earned on a gross and net basis and the Company’s net earned premiums as a percentage of gross earned premiums for each period presented:

  Three Months Ended
       Nine Months Ended
      
  September 30,
    %
 September 30,
    %
  2025
 2024
 Change
 Change
 2025
 2024
 Change
 Change
  ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Gross earned premiums $518,783  $395,881  $122,902   31.0% $1,303,323  $1,025,716  $277,607   27.1%
Ceded earned premiums  (293,636)  (260,235)  (33,401)  12.8%  (734,148)  (659,920)  (74,228)  11.2%
Net earned premiums $225,147  $135,646  $89,501   66.0% $569,175  $365,796  $203,379   55.6%
                         
Net earned premium ratio  43.4%  34.3%        43.7%  35.7%      
                             

Loss detail

  Three Months Ended
       Nine Months Ended
      
  September 30,
    % September 30,
    %
  2025
 2024
 Change
  Change
 2025
 2024
 Change
 Change
  ($ in thousands)
 ($ in thousands)
Catastrophe losses $1,900  $12,924  $(11,024)  (85.3)% $1,335  $19,724  $(18,389)  (93.2)%
Non-catastrophe losses  70,912   27,391   43,521   158.9%  156,404   77,859   78,545   100.9%
Total losses and loss adjustment expenses $72,812  $40,315  $32,497   80.6% $157,739  $97,583  $60,156   61.6%
                         
Catastrophe loss ratio  0.8%  9.5%        0.2%  5.4%      
Non-catastrophe loss ratio  31.5%  20.2%        27.5%  21.3%      
Total loss ratio  32.3%  29.7%        27.7%  26.7%      
                             

The following table represents a reconciliation of changes in the ending reserve balances for losses and loss adjustment expenses:

  Three Months Ended 
September 30,
 Nine Months Ended
September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands)
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at beginning of period $199,185  $118,761  $155,299  $97,653 
Add: Balance acquired from FIA(1)        6,788    
Add: Incurred losses and LAE, net of reinsurance, related to:            
Current year  78,946   40,536   174,703   100,225 
Prior years  (6,134)  (221)  (16,964)  (2,642)
Total incurred  72,812   40,315   157,739   97,583 
Deduct: Loss and LAE payments, net of reinsurance, related to:            
Current year  15,655   16,153   38,312   27,909 
Prior years  12,629   5,649   37,801   30,053 
Total payments  28,284   21,802   76,113   57,962 
Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables at end of period  243,713   137,274   243,713   137,274 
Add: Reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period  440,559   360,164   440,559   360,164 
Reserve for losses and LAE gross of reinsurance recoverables on unpaid losses and LAE at end of period $684,272  $497,438  $684,272  $497,438 
                 

(1) - Represents amounts recognized in Reserve for losses and LAE net of reinsurance recoverables upon acquisition of FIA on 1/1/2025, in accordance with ASC 805, Business Combinations.

Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

For the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 and 2024, the Non-GAAP financial measures discussed above reconcile to their most comparable GAAP measures as follows:

Underwriting revenue

  Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (in thousands)  (in thousands) 
Total revenue $244,660  $148,503  $622,604  $398,105 
Net investment income  (14,572)  (9,408)  (40,014)  (24,506)
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  (3,493)  (2,734)  (9,461)  (5,768)
Underwriting revenue $226,595  $136,361  $573,129  $367,831 
                 

Underwriting income and adjusted underwriting income

  Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands)
Income before income taxes $67,139  $38,503  $180,732  $106,233 
Net investment income  (14,572)  (9,408)  (40,014)  (24,506)
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  (3,493)  (2,734)  (9,461)  (5,768)
Interest expense  133   87   304   1,052 
Underwriting income $49,207  $26,448  $131,561  $77,011 
Expenses associated with transactions  728   84   3,570   557 
Stock-based compensation expense  5,379   4,117   15,471   11,905 
Amortization of intangibles  1,346   389   3,400   1,168 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond        2,661   2,483 
Adjusted underwriting income $56,660  $31,038  $156,663  $93,124 
                 

Adjusted net income

  Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands)
Net income $51,455  $30,497  $140,905  $82,608 
Adjustments:            
Net realized and unrealized gains on investments  (3,493)  (2,734)  (9,461)  (5,768)
Expenses associated with transactions  728   84   3,570   557 
Stock-based compensation expense  5,379   4,117   15,471   11,905 
Amortization of intangibles  1,346   389   3,400   1,168 
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond        2,661   2,483 
Tax impact  (251)  91   (1,543)  (734)
Adjusted net income $55,164  $32,444  $155,003  $92,219 
                 

Annualized adjusted return on equity

  Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands) 
Annualized adjusted net income $220,656  $129,776  $206,671  $122,959 
Average stockholders’ equity $862,654  $617,959  $803,570  $587,282 
Annualized adjusted return on equity  25.6%  21.0%  25.7%  20.9%
                 

Adjusted combined ratio

  Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $175,940  $109,198  $437,614  $288,785 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $225,147  $135,646  $569,175  $365,796 
Combined ratio  78.1%  80.5%  76.9%  78.9%
Adjustments to numerator:            
Expenses associated with transactions $(728) $(84) $(3,570) $(557)
Stock-based compensation expense  (5,379)  (4,117)  (15,471)  (11,905)
Amortization of intangibles  (1,346)  (389)  (3,400)  (1,168)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond        (2,661)  (2,483)
Adjusted combined ratio  74.8%  77.1%  72.5%  74.5%
                 

Diluted adjusted earnings per share

  Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (in thousands, except per share data)
 (in thousands, except per share data) 
Adjusted net income $55,164  $32,444  $155,003  $92,219 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding, diluted  27,446,519   26,479,566   27,533,533   25,877,257 
Diluted adjusted earnings per share $2.01  $1.23  $5.63  $3.56 
                 

Catastrophe loss ratio

  Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands)
Numerator: Losses and loss adjustment expenses $72,812  $40,315  $157,739  $97,583 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $225,147  $135,646  $569,175  $365,796 
Loss ratio  32.3%  29.7%  27.7%  26.7%
             
Numerator: Catastrophe losses $1,900  $12,924  $1,335  $19,724 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $225,147  $135,646  $569,175  $365,796 
Catastrophe loss ratio  0.8%  9.5%  0.2%  5.4%
                 

Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses

  Three Months Ended
 Nine Months Ended
  September 30,
 September 30,
  2025
 2024
 2025
 2024
  (in thousands)
 (in thousands)
Numerator: Sum of losses and loss adjustment expenses, acquisition expenses, and other underwriting expenses, net of commission and other income $175,940  $109,198  $437,614  $288,785 
Denominator: Net earned premiums $225,147  $135,646  $569,175  $365,796 
Combined ratio  78.1%  80.5%  76.9%  78.9%
Adjustments to numerator:            
Expenses associated with transactions $(728) $(84) $(3,570) $(557)
Stock-based compensation expense  (5,379)  (4,117)  (15,471)  (11,905)
Amortization of intangibles  (1,346)  (389)  (3,400)  (1,168)
Expenses associated with catastrophe bond        (2,661)  (2,483)
Catastrophe losses  (1,900)  (12,924)  (1,335)  (19,724)
Adjusted combined ratio excluding catastrophe losses  74.0%  67.6%  72.2%  69.2%
                 

Tangible Stockholders equity

  September 30,
 December 31,
  2025
 2024
  (in thousands)
Stockholders’ equity $878,110  $729,030 
Goodwill and intangible assets  (62,538)  (13,242)
Tangible stockholders’ equity $815,572  $715,788 



