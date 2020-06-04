SAN JOSE, Calif., June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Washington Water Service (Washington Water), a subsidiary of California Water Service Group (Group) (NYSE: CWT), today announced it has completed the acquisition of Rainier View Water Company’s (Rainier View Water) water system assets, with approval from the Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission. Washington Water is now providing water utility service to Rainier View Water’s 18,500 service connections.



Rainier View Water serves about 35,000 people in parts of Graham, Spanaway, Puyallup, Gig Harbor, and other nearby areas through its 27 water systems. With this purchase, Washington Water doubles its customer base in the state. Washington Water will continue to invest in local water system infrastructure to keep water service reliable for customers’ everyday needs and fire protection, and work to ensure customers continue to receive high-quality water and excellent service.

“We welcome Rainier View Water customers and employees into the Washington Water family, and we look forward to providing the same quality, service, and value we’re committed to delivering throughout our service areas and company,” said Group’s President and Chief Executive Officer Martin A. Kropelnicki. “We have been working to make the transition as seamless as possible for customers and employees, and we thank the Rainier View Water team and Washington Utilities and Transportation Commission for all of their efforts over recent months to bring us to this point.”

The Rainier View Water service area will now be known as Washington Water’s East Pierce Region. Local customers can still contact the office at (254) 537-6634 or toll-free (888) 490-3741, or online at infoEP@wawater.com or www.wawater.com.

About Washington Water Service and California Water Service Group

Prior to this acquisition, Washington Water Service provided regulated water utility service to about 46,500 people in Clallam, Jefferson, Kitsap, Mason, Pierce, King, San Juan, and Thurston counties, as well as wastewater service to Orcas Island. California Water Service Group is the parent company of California Water Service, Washington Water Service, New Mexico Water Service, Hawaii Water Service, CWS Utility Services, and HWS Utility Services. Together, these companies employ 1,184 people who provide regulated and non-regulated water service to nearly 2 million people in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. California Water Service Group’s common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CWT.” Additional information is available online at www.calwatergroup.com .

