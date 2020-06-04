GUADALAJARA, Mexico, June 04, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacifico, S.A.B. de C.V., (NYSE: PAC; BMV: GAP) (“the Company” or “GAP”) announced preliminary terminal passenger traffic figures for the month of May 2020, compared to traffic figures for May 2019.



For May 2020, as a result of the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, total terminal passengers at GAP’s 14 airports decreased by 90.7%, compared to the same period of the previous year, in line with expectations. Domestic passenger traffic decreased by 88.3%, while international passenger traffic decreased by 94.4%.

In terms of the operation of our airports in Mexico, the Mexican government continues its policy of not issuing any travel restrictions. However, quarantine levels remained high during the month of May, which resulted in a large volume of domestic and international flight cancellations. Quarantine measures were lifted on June 1, 2020, whereby essential economic activity will be allowed to return in phases. In Jamaica, incoming international flights were cancelled, with the exception of cargo transportation. These flight restrictions were lifted on May 31, 2020.

Domestic Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport May-19 May-20 % Change Jan-May 19 Jan-May 20 % Change Guadalajara 922.0 93.6 -89.8 % 4,205.5 2,514.0 -40.2 % Tijuana* 528.5 107.9 -79.6 % 2,397.0 1,636.8 -31.7 % Puerto Vallarta 157.8 6.8 -95.7 % 660.6 380.9 -42.3 % Los Cabos 160.8 17.7 -89.0 % 717.5 442.5 -38.3 % Montego Bay 0.9 0.0 -100.0 % 3.5 1.0 -72.6 % Guanajuato 185.6 11.2 -94.0 % 818.0 446.6 -45.4 % Hermosillo 164.9 13.0 -92.1 % 705.8 422.5 -40.1 % Mexicali 106.3 11.4 -89.3 % 473.5 300.7 -36.5 % Morelia 39.2 12.1 -69.0 % 185.8 145.7 -21.6 % La Paz 84.0 6.5 -92.2 % 379.4 228.0 -39.9 % Aguascalientes 59.5 4.2 -93.0 % 257.7 144.8 -43.8 % Los Mochis 33.8 2.1 -93.7 % 155.4 92.7 -40.4 % Manzanillo 8.8 0.6 -93.3 % 41.0 24.1 -41.3 % Total 2,452.0 287.2 -88.3 % 11,000.7 6,780.1 -38.4 %

International Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):



Airport May-19 May-20 % Change Jan-May 19 Jan-May 20 % Change Guadalajara 368.3 30.7 -91.7 % 1,696.0 1,017.4 -40.0 % Tijuana* 237.1 36.6 -84.6 % 1,133.9 742.3 -34.5 % Puerto Vallarta 204.5 5.7 -97.2 % 1,771.2 1,096.4 -38.1 % Los Cabos 299.9 3.1 -99.0 % 1,702.0 952.5 -44.0 % Montego Bay 365.1 0.6 -99.8 % 2,125.2 1,134.2 -46.6 % Guanajuato 56.3 5.1 -91.0 % 285.3 157.3 -44.8 % Hermosillo 5.6 0.4 -93.0 % 28.2 19.3 -31.6 % Mexicali 0.6 0.0 -98.2 % 2.6 1.3 -52.2 % Morelia 34.7 1.9 -94.4 % 169.6 105.0 -38.1 % La Paz 1.1 0.1 -94.6 % 5.7 3.5 -39.5 % Aguascalientes 18.2 2.1 -88.3 % 79.6 52.0 -34.7 % Los Mochis 0.6 0.0 -96.1 % 2.8 1.3 -53.7 % Manzanillo 3.6 0.0 -99.2 % 49.0 28.7 -41.4 % Total 1,595.5 86.4 -94.6 % 9,051.1 5,311.1 -41.3 %

Total Terminal Passengers – 13 airports (in thousands):

Airport May-19 May-20 % Change Jan-May 19 Jan-May 20 % Change Guadalajara 1,290.2 124.3 -90.4 % 5,901.5 3,531.4 -40.2 % Tijuana* 765.6 144.6 -81.1 % 3,530.8 2,379.0 -32.6 % Puerto Vallarta 362.2 12.6 -96.5 % 2,431.8 1,477.3 -39.3 % Los Cabos 460.8 20.8 -95.5 % 2,419.5 1,395.0 -42.3 % Montego Bay 365.9 0.6 -99.8 % 2,128.7 1,135.1 -46.7 % Guanajuato 241.9 16.2 -93.3 % 1,103.3 603.9 -45.3 % Hermosillo 170.5 13.4 -92.2 % 734.1 441.8 -39.8 % Mexicali 107.0 11.4 -89.4 % 476.1 302.0 -36.6 % Morelia 73.9 14.1 -80.9 % 355.4 250.6 -29.5 % La Paz 85.1 6.6 -92.2 % 385.1 231.5 -39.9 % Aguascalientes 77.7 6.3 -91.9 % 337.4 196.8 -41.7 % Los Mochis 34.3 2.2 -93.7 % 158.2 94.0 -40.6 % Manzanillo 12.3 0.6 -95.0 % 90.0 52.8 -41.3 % Total 4,047.5 373.6 -90.8 % 20,051.8 12,091.3 -39.7 %

*Passengers in Tijuana who use CBX in both directions are classified as international.

CBX Users:

Airport May-19 May-20 % Change Jan-May 19 Jan-May 20 % Change Tijuana 232.9 36.5 -84.3 % 1,115.0 735.2 -34.1 %

Kingston Airport (in thousands):

Passengers May-19 May-20 % Change Jan-May 19 Jan-May 20 % Change Domestic N/A 0.0 N/A N/A 1.3 N/A International N/A 3.6 N/A N/A 360.8 N/A Total N/A 3.6 N/A N/A 362.1 N/A

Total Passengers – 14 airports (in thousands):



Passengers May-19 May-20 % Change Jan-May 19 Jan-May 20 % Change Domestic 2,452.0 287.2 -88.3 % 11,000.7 6,781.4 -38.4 % International 1,595.5 90.0 -94.4 % 9,051.1 5,671.9 -37.3 % Total 4,047.5 377.2 -90.7 % 20,051.8 12,453.3 -37.9 %

Highlights for the Period:

Seats and Load Factors : In May 2020, the number of seats available declined by 70.2% compared to May 2019; while load factors for the month decreased by 59.6%, from 86.1% in May 2019 to 26.5% in May 2020.



: In May 2020, the number of seats available declined by 70.2% compared to May 2019; while load factors for the month decreased by 59.6%, from 86.1% in May 2019 to 26.5% in May 2020. Kingston: The Company assumed control of the Kingston Airport on October 10, 2019. Historical figures are presented for comparison purposes, for a total of 3.6 thousand passengers at May 2020, a 97.6% decline versus May 2019.

Company Description

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, S.A.B. de C.V. (GAP) operates 12 airports throughout Mexico’s Pacific region, including the major cities of Guadalajara and Tijuana, the four tourist destinations of Puerto Vallarta, Los Cabos, La Paz and Manzanillo, and six other mid-sized cities: Hermosillo, Guanajuato, Morelia, Aguascalientes, Mexicali and Los Mochis. In February 2006, GAP’s shares were listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “PAC” and on the Mexican Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol “GAP”. In April 2015, GAP acquired 100% of Desarrollo de Concesiones Aeroportuarias, S.L., which owns a majority stake in MBJ Airports Limited, a company operating Sangster International Airport in Montego Bay, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica. In October 2018, GAP entered into a concession agreement for the operation of the Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, Jamaica and took control of the operation in October 2019.

