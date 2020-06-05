ST HELIER, Jersey, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc (NYSE AMERICAN: CMCL; AIM: CMCL; TSX: CAL) (“Caledonia” or the “Company”) notes that further to the announcement of June 3, 2020, the 2,500 common shares in the form of depositary interests will admit to trading on AIM on June 9, 2020.
Following the issue of the underlying shares, the Company has a total number of shares in issue of 11,518,360 common shares of no par value each. Caledonia has no shares in treasury; therefore, this figure may be used by holders as the denominator for the calculations by which they determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company.
For further information please contact:
|Caledonia Mining Corporation Plc
Mark Learmonth
Maurice Mason
Tel: +44 1534 679 800
Tel: +44 759 078 1139
|WH Ireland (Nomad & Broker)
Adrian Hadden/James Sinclair-Ford
Tel: +44 20 7220 1751
|Blytheweigh
Tim Blythe/Camilla Horsfall/Megan Ray
Tel: +44 207 138 3204
|3PPB
Patrick Chidley
Paul Durham
|
Tel: +1 917 991 7701
Tel: +1 203 940 2538
Caledonia Mining Corporation
Toronto, Ontario, CANADA
Caledonia-gr.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: