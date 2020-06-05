Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global insoluble dietary fibers market is estimated to be $1,965m in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2020-2025 in terms of value however volume sales is poised to witness higher growth during the forecasting period.



The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest developing market for insoluble dietary fibers. This is because of the rising demand for functional food as well as the change in the lifestyles of the population. Followed by Europe and North America because of the rising demand for dietary and health supplements. The global insoluble dietary fibers market is estimated to reach 762.4KT in terms of value by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 8.8 % during the forecast period from 462KT in 2020.

Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Outlook:

Hemi-cellulose & cellulose holds major share in the global insoluble dietary fibers market in 2020 with volume shares of 24.5% and 30.3% respectively. Chitin & Chitosan type of insoluble dietary fibers are estimated to witness rapid growth both in terms of volume & value during the forecast period. Food & Beverages is the major market for insoluble dietary fibers globally and it is estimated to continue its growth both in terms of volume & value during the forecast period.

Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Growth drivers:

The consumer's inclination towards fiber rich products, increasing demand for functional foods and abundant availability of raw materials is driving the growth of the insoluble dietary market. Booming functional food industry outgrowth the usage of dietary fibers. Additionally the growing population of insoluble dietary fiber as a nutritional ingredient.

Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Challenges:

Escalating competition within dietary fiber segments and among various nutritive ingredients stands as a challenge for the growth of insoluble dietary fibers. In addition reduction of anti-nutrient components in cereals brans for their use in nutritional products stands as a challenge

Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Research Scope:

The base year of the study is 2020, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of plastics in the electric vehicle market, and their specific applications in different types of vehicles.

Market Research and Market Trends of Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market

Insoluble dietary fibers increases the weight of stool and decreases the transit time of colonic that guarantees the prevention of constipation and diverticulosis. One of the major benefit of insoluble dietary fibers is their antioxidant capacity which comes phenolic and thus contributes in their health aids. Inspite the proven health benefits of insoluble dietary fiber on risk reduction of chronic disease, the average consumption of it is seen low globally. There is persistent need for daily intake of insoluble dietary fiber.

The number of patents has observed an abrupt growth in 2013 & 2014 because of the swelling demand and active investment from stake holders. The growing need for new formulations and related applications, patents and intellectual properties are playing a key role in maintaining the competitive position in the market



Key Topics Covered:



1. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Overview

1.1. Definitions and Scope



2. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Executive summary

2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company

2.2. Key Trends by type of Application

2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography



3. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market-Comparative analysis

3.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies

3.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis

3.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies

3.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies

3.5. Pricing Analysis



4. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Market Forces

4.1. Drivers

4.2. Constraints

4.3. Challenges

4.4. Porters five force model

4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers

4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers

4.4.3. Threat of new entrants

4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players

4.4.5. Threat of substitutes



5. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market-Strategic analysis

5.1. Value chain analysis

5.2. Opportunities analysis

5.3. Product life cycle



6. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

6.3. Product Segment Analysis

6.3.1. Hemicellulose

6.3.2. Lignin

6.3.3. Cellulose

6.3.4. Resistant Starch

6.3.5. Chitin & Chitosan

6.3.6. Fiber

6.3.7. Others



7. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- By Function (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

7.1. Anti-caking Agent

7.2. Bulking/ Texturing Agent

7.3. Fat Substitute

7.4. Water binding Agent



8. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- By Source(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

8.1. Whole Grain

8.1.1. Wheat

8.1.2. Corn

8.1.3. Rice

8.1.4. Oats

8.1.5. Others

8.2. Vegetables

8.2.1. Green leafy vegetables

8.2.1.1. Spinach

8.2.1.2. Carrot

8.2.1.3. Cabbage

8.2.1.4. Others

8.3. Fruits

8.3.1. Orange

8.3.2. Grapefruit

8.3.3. Apricots

8.3.4. Mango

8.3.5. Peach

8.3.6. Banana

8.4. Others



9. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- By End Use Industry (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

9.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis

9.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research

9.3. Product Segment Analysis

9.3.1. Food Industry

9.3.1.1. Breakfast Cereals

9.3.1.2. Bakery

9.3.1.3. Dairy Products

9.3.1.4. Meat and Poultry food

9.3.1.5. Pasta & Tortillas

9.3.2. Animal Feed Industry

9.3.3. Pharmaceutical

9.3.4. Others



10. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.1. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market - North America Segment Research

10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)

10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.2.2. Revenue and Trends

10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size

10.2.5.1. U.S.

10.2.5.2. Canada

10.2.5.3. Mexico

10.2.5.4. Rest of North America

10.3. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- South America Segment Research

10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.4.2. Revenue and Trends

10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size

10.4.5.1. Brazil

10.4.5.2. Venezuela

10.4.5.3. Argentina

10.4.5.4. Ecuador

10.4.5.5. Peru

10.4.5.6. Colombia

10.4.5.7. Costa Rica

10.4.5.8. Rest of South America

10.5. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Europe Segment Research

10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.6.2. Revenue and Trends

10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.6.5.1. U.K

10.6.5.2. Germany

10.6.5.3. Italy

10.6.5.4. France

10.6.5.5. Netherlands

10.6.5.6. Belgium

10.6.5.7. Spain

10.6.5.8. Denmark

10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe

10.7. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- APAC Segment Research

10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.8.2. Revenue and Trends

10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size

10.8.5.1. China

10.8.5.2. Australia

10.8.5.3. Japan

10.8.5.4. South Korea

10.8.5.5. India

10.8.5.6. Taiwan

10.8.5.7. Malaysia

10.8.5.8. Hong Kong

10.8.5.9. Rest of APAC

10.9. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Middle East Segment and Africa Segment Research

10.10. Middle East & Africa Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)

10.10.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis

10.10.2. Revenue and Trend Analysis

10.10.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application

10.10.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis

10.10.5. Middle East Segment Product type and Application Market Size

10.10.5.1. Israel

10.10.5.2. Saudi Arabia

10.10.5.3. UAE

10.10.6. Africa Segment Analysis

10.10.6.1. South Africa

10.10.6.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa



11. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Entropy

11.1. New product launches

11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships



12. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Company Analysis

12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments

12.2. Cargill Inc.

12.3. J.Reltenmaier & Sohne Gmbh & CoKg.

12.4. Roquette Freres

12.5. Archer Daniels Midland

12.6. Ingredient Inc.

12.7. E.I.DuPont De Nemours and Company



13. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market-Appendix

13.1. Abbreviations

13.2. Sources



