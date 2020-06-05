Dublin, June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market - Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global insoluble dietary fibers market is estimated to be $1,965m in 2020 and projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.8% during 2020-2025 in terms of value however volume sales is poised to witness higher growth during the forecasting period.
The Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest developing market for insoluble dietary fibers. This is because of the rising demand for functional food as well as the change in the lifestyles of the population. Followed by Europe and North America because of the rising demand for dietary and health supplements. The global insoluble dietary fibers market is estimated to reach 762.4KT in terms of value by 2021 growing at a CAGR of 8.8 % during the forecast period from 462KT in 2020.
Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Outlook:
Hemi-cellulose & cellulose holds major share in the global insoluble dietary fibers market in 2020 with volume shares of 24.5% and 30.3% respectively. Chitin & Chitosan type of insoluble dietary fibers are estimated to witness rapid growth both in terms of volume & value during the forecast period. Food & Beverages is the major market for insoluble dietary fibers globally and it is estimated to continue its growth both in terms of volume & value during the forecast period.
Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Growth drivers:
The consumer's inclination towards fiber rich products, increasing demand for functional foods and abundant availability of raw materials is driving the growth of the insoluble dietary market. Booming functional food industry outgrowth the usage of dietary fibers. Additionally the growing population of insoluble dietary fiber as a nutritional ingredient.
Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Challenges:
Escalating competition within dietary fiber segments and among various nutritive ingredients stands as a challenge for the growth of insoluble dietary fibers. In addition reduction of anti-nutrient components in cereals brans for their use in nutritional products stands as a challenge
Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Research Scope:
The base year of the study is 2020, with forecast done up to 2025. The study presents a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape, taking into account the market shares of the leading companies. It also provides information on unit shipments. These provide the key market participants with the necessary business intelligence and help them understand the future of the Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market. The assessment includes the forecast, an overview of the competitive structure, the market shares of the competitors, as well as the market trends, market demands, market drivers, market challenges, and product analysis. The market drivers and restraints have been assessed to fathom their impact over the forecast period. This report further identifies the key opportunities for growth while also detailing the key challenges and possible threats. The key areas of focus include the types of plastics in the electric vehicle market, and their specific applications in different types of vehicles.
Market Research and Market Trends of Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market
Key Topics Covered:
1. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Overview
1.1. Definitions and Scope
2. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Executive summary
2.1. Market Revenue, Market Size and Key Trends by Company
2.2. Key Trends by type of Application
2.3. Key Trends segmented by Geography
3. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market-Comparative analysis
3.1. Product Benchmarking - Top 10 companies
3.2. Top 5 Financials Analysis
3.3. Market Value split by Top 10 companies
3.4. Patent Analysis - Top 10 companies
3.5. Pricing Analysis
4. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Market Forces
4.1. Drivers
4.2. Constraints
4.3. Challenges
4.4. Porters five force model
4.4.1. Bargaining power of suppliers
4.4.2. Bargaining powers of customers
4.4.3. Threat of new entrants
4.4.4. Rivalry among existing players
4.4.5. Threat of substitutes
5. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market-Strategic analysis
5.1. Value chain analysis
5.2. Opportunities analysis
5.3. Product life cycle
6. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- By Type (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
6.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
6.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
6.3. Product Segment Analysis
6.3.1. Hemicellulose
6.3.2. Lignin
6.3.3. Cellulose
6.3.4. Resistant Starch
6.3.5. Chitin & Chitosan
6.3.6. Fiber
6.3.7. Others
7. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- By Function (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
7.1. Anti-caking Agent
7.2. Bulking/ Texturing Agent
7.3. Fat Substitute
7.4. Water binding Agent
8. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- By Source(Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
8.1. Whole Grain
8.1.1. Wheat
8.1.2. Corn
8.1.3. Rice
8.1.4. Oats
8.1.5. Others
8.2. Vegetables
8.2.1. Green leafy vegetables
8.2.1.1. Spinach
8.2.1.2. Carrot
8.2.1.3. Cabbage
8.2.1.4. Others
8.3. Fruits
8.3.1. Orange
8.3.2. Grapefruit
8.3.3. Apricots
8.3.4. Mango
8.3.5. Peach
8.3.6. Banana
8.4. Others
9. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- By End Use Industry (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
9.1. Market Size and Market Share Analysis
9.2. Application Revenue and Trend Research
9.3. Product Segment Analysis
9.3.1. Food Industry
9.3.1.1. Breakfast Cereals
9.3.1.2. Bakery
9.3.1.3. Dairy Products
9.3.1.4. Meat and Poultry food
9.3.1.5. Pasta & Tortillas
9.3.2. Animal Feed Industry
9.3.3. Pharmaceutical
9.3.4. Others
10. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- By Geography (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.1. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market - North America Segment Research
10.2. North America Market Research (Million / $Billion)
10.2.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.2.2. Revenue and Trends
10.2.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.2.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.2.5. North America Product type and Application Market Size
10.2.5.1. U.S.
10.2.5.2. Canada
10.2.5.3. Mexico
10.2.5.4. Rest of North America
10.3. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- South America Segment Research
10.4. South America Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.4.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.4.2. Revenue and Trends
10.4.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.4.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.4.5. South America Product type and Application Market Size
10.4.5.1. Brazil
10.4.5.2. Venezuela
10.4.5.3. Argentina
10.4.5.4. Ecuador
10.4.5.5. Peru
10.4.5.6. Colombia
10.4.5.7. Costa Rica
10.4.5.8. Rest of South America
10.5. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Europe Segment Research
10.6. Europe Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.6.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.6.2. Revenue and Trends
10.6.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.6.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.6.5. Europe Segment Product type and Application Market Size
10.6.5.1. U.K
10.6.5.2. Germany
10.6.5.3. Italy
10.6.5.4. France
10.6.5.5. Netherlands
10.6.5.6. Belgium
10.6.5.7. Spain
10.6.5.8. Denmark
10.6.5.9. Rest of Europe
10.7. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- APAC Segment Research
10.8. APAC Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.8.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.8.2. Revenue and Trends
10.8.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.8.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.8.5. APAC Segment - Product type and Application Market Size
10.8.5.1. China
10.8.5.2. Australia
10.8.5.3. Japan
10.8.5.4. South Korea
10.8.5.5. India
10.8.5.6. Taiwan
10.8.5.7. Malaysia
10.8.5.8. Hong Kong
10.8.5.9. Rest of APAC
10.9. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Middle East Segment and Africa Segment Research
10.10. Middle East & Africa Market Research (Market Size -$Million / $Billion)
10.10.1. Segment type Size and Market Size Analysis
10.10.2. Revenue and Trend Analysis
10.10.3. Application Revenue and Trends by type of Application
10.10.4. Company Revenue and Product Analysis
10.10.5. Middle East Segment Product type and Application Market Size
10.10.5.1. Israel
10.10.5.2. Saudi Arabia
10.10.5.3. UAE
10.10.6. Africa Segment Analysis
10.10.6.1. South Africa
10.10.6.2. Rest of Middle East & Africa
11. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market- Entropy
11.1. New product launches
11.2. M&A's, collaborations, JVs and partnerships
12. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market Company Analysis
12.1. Market Share, Company Revenue, Products, M&A, Developments
12.2. Cargill Inc.
12.3. J.Reltenmaier & Sohne Gmbh & CoKg.
12.4. Roquette Freres
12.5. Archer Daniels Midland
12.6. Ingredient Inc.
12.7. E.I.DuPont De Nemours and Company
13. Insoluble Dietary Fibers Market-Appendix
13.1. Abbreviations
13.2. Sources
