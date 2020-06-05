MINNETONKA, Minn., June 05, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Jackpot Crossing Casino in Fernley Nevada has chosen to replace their existing Casino Management System (CMS) with Table Trac Inc.’s (OTCQX: TBTC) CasinoTrac system.

With 4.5 Stars on Trip Adviser, Jackpot Crossing Casino located at 206 Logan Lane Fernley, Nevada has been the areas go-to casino with a wide-variety of slot machines, table games, live poker, sports wagering, live keno, and dining options. To further enhance the player experience, they are adding a new CasinoTrac system to provide players a new players club which supports new exciting ways to win and receive extra rewards.

Chad Hoehne, President of Table Trac Inc. said “Genuine responsiveness to our casino customer’s needs from our support and development teams is building a better ownership experience for our casino customers. U.S. based experts that solve problems helps CasinoTrac build and maintain an ever growing number of casino customers. We are proud to be recognized for this by Stillwater Gaming.”

“Table Trac is a special company in today’s environment. Unlike so many other companies who are distracted and focused on their own interests, Table Trac is focused on the operators and more importantly the casino guests.” Said Scott Tate, Stillwater Gaming, LLC.

