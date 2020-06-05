GOFORE PLC COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT 5 JUNE 2020 AT 18.00

Finnish Patent and Registration Office has selected Gofore as its IT architecture services provider



The Finnish Patent and Registration Office has selected Gofore as its IT architecture services provider. The agreement period is five years and the estimated total value of the agreement during the agreement period is EUR 5-10 million.

The subject of the procurement was expert work related to IT-architecture in the projects and assignments of the Finnish Patent and Registration Office. The experts will support, among other things, the design and development of transaction services and processing systems, as well as their technical and functional requirement specification and architecture design.



The estimated scope of the procurement is 7,000-13,700 man-days during the agreement period.

This procurement decision is final after the end of the appeal period in accordance with the Finnish Procurement Act.



Further enquiries:

Mikael Nylund, CEO, Gofore Plc

tel. +358 40 540 2280

mikael.nylund@gofore.com



Certified Adviser: Evli Bank Plc, tel. +358 40 579 6210

