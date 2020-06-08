Press release

8 June 2020, 08:00

Update in connection with Covid-19

In the interim report for the first quarter of the year, Sdiptech reported that as of April 29th, the Group was able to maintain 85 percent of planned order value. Today, the company can announce that the corona pandemic has a declining impact on the company's operations. As of June 8th, the Group delivers approximately 90 percent of planned orders.

The effects on Sdiptech's order delivery from the coronavirus pandemic continues to be limited and have gradually decreased over the past month. The company's deliveries as of June 8th were about 90 percent of planned orders, an increase from about 85 percent on April 29th.

“Our customers are responsible for important infrastructure in our society and are generally solid and well-financed. We see that the current demand is in general stable. Since the interim report on April 29th and as restrictions have eased in our markets, several of our business units have accordingly been able to return to nearly full delivery. Disruptions due to the pandemic have generally meant delays in deliveries, rather than lost customers or businesses. We prepare to catch-up delayed deliveries when the restrictions allow it”, says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech AB.

Below is Sdiptech's delivery KPI* broken down by country:





8th of June 2020 29th of April 2020 Sweden Just over 90 percent Just over 90 percent UK Approx 80 percent Approx 70 percent Germany & Austria Approx 95 percent Approx 85 percent Norway 100 percent 100 percent Total Sdiptech Approx 90 percent Approx 85 percent

*Delivery KPI is defined as delivered order value in relation to planned order value

“While we see that restrictions in our markets have begun to ease, we are working with our customers and partners to maintain social distance, which to some extend limits our service technicians and field workers. The return to normal thus takes a little longer for some of our business units, while as the absolute majority currently works with full delivery. We are humbled to comment on when the restrictions will be further mitigated and what the recovery will look like. However, we can see that the current demand is stable, and that Sdiptech's business model has proven to be well-suited for dealing with uncertain periods. Thanks to our decentralized structure, we have been able to make quick decisions locally and tailor effective measures for each business unit”, concludes Jakob Holm.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, VD, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & PR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com



Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348.

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

The information was provided by the contact persons above for publication 8 June 2020, 08:00 CEST.

