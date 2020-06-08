Not for release, publication or distribution, in whole or in part, in or into or from US, Japan, Australia or any other jurisdiction where to do so would constitute a violation of the relevant laws or regulations of such jurisdiction.



ABN AMRO intends to issue Additional Tier 1 Capital

ABN AMRO Bank intends to issue deeply subordinated securities that qualify as Additional Tier 1 capital under CRR.

The intended issuance will be in the form of EUR denominated Perpetual Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities which can be called in 2025 with a temporary write-down loss absorption mechanism and discretionary non-cumulative coupons. The issue and sale of the Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities remains subject to market conditions. The final version of the Registration Document and Offering Circular will become available on the ABN AMRO website.

The initial coupon and final amount of any Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities sold will be determined at the conclusion of the offering process and will be announced in a separate press release.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to purchase or the solicitation of an offer to purchase, nor shall there be any sale of these Additional Tier 1 Capital Securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the relevant securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

