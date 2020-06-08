Lysaker, 8 June 2020

After taking the initial steps in a close partnership with SKAGEN via a distribution agreement, Storebrand Asset Management AS is now ready to launch their own branch in Copenhagen, headed by Kim T. Andreassen. The Storebrand branch will share office space with SKAGEN at their current location.

Storebrand Asset Management has been in close dialogue with professional Danish clients since the beginning of 2018. To strengthen their dedication to the Danish market, Storebrand Asset Management is launching an independent office in Copenhagen, focusing on distributors and the institutional segment.

"The sustainable products that Storebrand Asset Management specializes in are gaining a remarkable momentum right now and play an important role in future growth. We have a strong assumption that the interest in sustainable investment will only increase in the future, as we noticed this tendency even before COVID-19. We expect sustainability to play a central role in a green recovery after the pandemic. Danish investors have welcomed our product suite, and our sustainable offering is gaining remarkable momentum. The sustainable solutions that Storebrand Asset Management specialize in play an important role in future growth," says CEO of Storebrand Asset Management Jan Erik Saugestad.

After Storebrand bought SKAGEN Funds in 2018, five of Storebrand's funds have been available to Danish clients via a distribution agreement with SKAGEN since April 2019. The ambition is that the new Danish office will offer the entire Storebrand multi-boutique range to the professional segment, while retail clients will continue to be serviced via the SKAGEN distribution agreement.

"With a strong presence in our Norwegian and Swedish home market, it's a natural next step to open up a Danish branch as part of our Nordic and International expansion," Jan-Erik Saugestad continues.

Kim T. Andreassen is appointed Director of the new Danish Storebrand Asset Management branch. Kim has been servicing professional Danish clients for both Storebrand and SKAGEN for the past five years as Senior Relationship Manager in SKAGEN.

SKAGEN CEO Tim Warrington welcomes Storebrand's commitment to the Danish market:

"There are exciting opportunities in Denmark for a sustainability leader such as Storebrand. We in SKAGEN are pleased that our hard-won lessons in exporting to this sophisticated market can be brought to bear for the benefit of the wider group. The talented and committed SKAGEN team in Copenhagen look forward to continuing the journey together with their Storebrand colleagues," he says.

The new Storebrand Asset Management office will open its doors on 8 June 2020 at the same address as SKAGEN in Denmark: Bredgade 25A, 1st floor, DK-1260 Copenhagen K.

Queries can be directed to the Storebrand representative, Kim Toftegaard Andreassen on phone +45 33 41 76 53 or email kim.toftegaard.andreassen@storebrand.com .

Fund name and share class Symbol ISIN Storebrand Indeks – Alle Markeder A5 STIIAM NO0010841588 Storebrand Indeks – Nye Markeder A5 STIINM NO0010841570 Storebrand Global ESG Plus A5 STIGEP NO0010841604 Storebrand Global Solutions A5 STIGS NO0010841612 Storebrand Global Multifactor A5 STIGM NO0010841596

