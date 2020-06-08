Société Européenne with share capital of 151,508,201.70 euros

Registered office: 22 avenue Montaigne – 75008 Paris, France

775 670 417 RCS PARIS

Against the backdrop of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Shareholders’ Meeting will be held on Tuesday, June 30, 2020 at 10:30 a.m., with no shareholders physically present, at the Company’s registered office: 22 avenue Montaigne, 75008 Paris, France.

The prior notice of meeting that serves as a convening notice, which includes the agenda and the resolutions as well as the conditions for participating and voting in the Meeting, was posted on the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) website ( www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo ) on Monday, May 25, 2020, Issue No. 63.

The convening notice was posted on the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires (BALO) website (www.journal-officiel.gouv.fr/balo) on Monday June 8, 2020, Issue No. 69.

The documents and information concerning the Shareholders’ Meeting will be made available to shareholders as provided by applicable regulations.

In accordance with Article R.225-73-1 of the French Commercial Code, shareholders will be able to consult, as of today, on the LVMH website www.lvmh.com (under Investors/Individual Shareholders/Annual General Meetings), the informational documents in preparation for this Meeting.

Shareholders are invited to regularly consult the Company’s website to remain up-to-date with the latest announcements.

