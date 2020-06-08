Convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders

Extraordinary General meeting of LITGRID AB shareholders is summoned on 30 June 2020, 10:00 at (company code 302564383, registered at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius). The meeting will be held at room 229, at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius. Beginning of shareholders' registration: 30 June 2020, 9:30. End of shareholders' registration: 30 June 2020, 9:55.

Taking into account the probability that the quarantine announced in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania by Government Resolution No. 207 of 14 March 2020 may be extended to the Meeting Day, the management of the Company strongly urges the Company's shareholders to vote on the agenda items in writing, by filling voting ballot. More information on shareholders' rights and obligations is provided below in this announcement.

The record date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders has been set for 23 June 2020. The right of participation and voting in the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders can be exercised only by the persons who remain shareholders of LITGRID AB by the end of the record date of the extraordinary general meeting of shareholders.

Agenda and proposed draft resolutions of the general meeting of shareholders:

Regarding approval of LITGRID AB Board’s decision No. 2 of 5 June 2020 (minutes No. 10)

Proposed resolution:

1. To approve the agreement on the sale of all shares of UAB Duomenų logistikos centras owned by LITGRID AB (2,831,942 units - 20.36 per cent of all shares) with the following essential conditions:

Parties of the Agreement Seller – LITGRID AB (number of shares held: 20.36 percent, legal entity code 302564383, address Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius) and Ignitis grupė UAB (number of shares held: 79,64 percent, legal entity code 301844044, address Žvejų g. 14, Vilnius).

Purchaser - QEIF II Development Holding SARL (legal entity code B236703, address 5 Allée Scheffer 2520 Luxembourg). Subject of the Agreement Sale and purchase of 400 000 units, 0,29 Eur nominal value shares of UAB Duomenų logistikos centras (100 percent of shares) (legal entity code 302527488, address: Juozapavičiaus g. 13, Vilnius) Price of the Agreement EUR 10 101 025 (The price is distributed to the sellers in proportion to the number of shares held. EUR 2 056 568,69 is the price received by LITGRID AB). Arrangement concerning payments and transfer of ownership The price of the shares will be paid at the time of closing the transaction.

Ownership of the shares will be transferred after fulfilment of the following essential conditions: Purchaser has received a conclusion from the Coordination Commission for the Protection of Objects of National Security of the Republic of Lithuania that confirms the purchaser meets national security interests requirements. The general meeting of the shareholders of LITGRID AB has adopted the decision to consent to the sale of the shares; After the purchaser has paid the price of the shares to the LITGRID AB and Ignitis grupė UAB.



The shareholders can get familiar with the documents related to the agenda of the meeting, draft decisions and general ballot paper on business days in the premises of LITGRID AB, at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, room 202, during the office hours of the company (from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 12.15 p.m. to 4.30 p.m., on Fridays from 7.30 a.m. to 11.30 a.m. and from 12.15 p.m. to 3.15 p.m.). These documents and other information that should be published in accordance with the laws relating to the shareholders’ right to propose to supplement the agenda of the meeting, propose draft decisions with respect to the items of the agenda and the shareholders’ right to submit questions in advance to the company with respect to the items of the agenda of the meeting shall also be placed on the company’s website at http://www.litgrid.eu . Taking into account that on the date of this announcement quarantine is in force in the territory of the Republic of Lithuania (and there is no possibility to predict or extend its validity) - we invite shareholders of the Company to give priority to familiarization with the information provided in the Companies website section „For Investors“.

If a shareholder holding voting rights or a proxy duly authorized thereby makes a request in writing, the Company shall draw and send by registered mail, not later than within 10 days prior to the general meeting of shareholders, the general ballot paper or shall serve it on the shareholder personally against acknowledgement of receipt. The general ballot paper is also available on the Company’s website at http://www.litgrid.eu. A general ballot paper completed and signed, and a document attesting the voting right may be sent to the Company by registered mail or delivered to the Company at its address at A. Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, until the close of business day (4.30 p.m.) of June 29, 2020.

The Company shall have the right to refuse to include the advance voting of the shareholder or a proxy thereof if the general ballot paper submitted does not comply with the requirements laid down in Article 30(3) and 30(4) of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania, if it has been provided late or has been filled out in a way that makes it impossible to identify the actual will of the shareholder with respect to the questions at stake.

A person taking part in the general meeting of shareholders and having the voting right shall present a document certifying his/her identity prior to the end of registration of shareholders to the general meeting of shareholders. A person who is not a shareholder shall, apart from a document certifying his/her identity, also present a document attesting his/her voting right.

Persons may vote in a general meeting of shareholders by proxy. A proxy holder shall have the same rights in the general meeting of shareholders as a shareholder represented by him/her unless the proxy provides otherwise. A proxy issued abroad shall be translated into Lithuanian and shall be legalized in the procedure established by law. The Company shall not establish a special form of a proxy.

The shareholders who have the right to take part in the general meeting of shareholders shall have the right to authorize, by electronic communication means, a natural person or a legal entity to take part and vote in their name in the general meeting of shareholders. This proxy shall not be certified by a notary. The Company shall acknowledge the proxy issued by electronic means of communication only in case where the shareholder signs it using electronic signature created using secure signature software and approved by the appropriate certificate valid in the Republic of Lithuania, i.e. if the security of transmitted information is ensured and the shareholder can be identified. The shareholder is obliged to notify the Company in writing about the proxy issued by the means of electronic communication sending it by e-mail at info@litgrid.eu until the close of business day (4.30 p.m.) of June 29, 2020.

No electronic communication means will be used for participation and voting in the general meeting of shareholders.

Annexes:

General ballot paper.

The individual authorized by LITGRID AB to provide additional information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Project manager

Communication Division

Phone: +370 613 19977

e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachment