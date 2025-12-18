Notice on Convening of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB

Under the initiative and decision of the Board of LITGRID AB (company code 302564383, registered office address: Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius) (“LITGRID”, the “Company”), the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID is convened at the Company’s registered office (address: Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, LT-05131, Vilnius, hall No. 229) on 9 January 2026, at 10:00 a.m.

The agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID:

1) Regarding the election of the audit firm of LITGRID AB and determination of the terms for payment for audit services for the years 2026-2028

The beginning of the shareholders' registration: at 9:30 a.m., on 9 January 2026.

The end of the shareholders' registration: at 9:55 a.m., on 9 January 2026.

The record date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders: 2 January 2026. The right of participation and voting at the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders can be exercised only by the persons who remain shareholders of LITGRID by the end of the record date of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders.

A person participating at the General Meeting of Shareholders and entitled to vote must provide a document confirming the person’s identity. A person who is not a shareholder shall, in addition to the afore-mentioned document, provide a document confirming his/her right to vote at the General Meeting of Shareholder.

Participation and voting at the General Meeting of Shareholders by electronic means shall not be possible.

On 18 December 2025, the Board of LITGRID AB approved the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders and the draft decision of the Meeting:

1) Regarding the election of the audit firm of LITGRID AB and determination of the terms for payment for audit services for the years 2026-2028

The draft decision:

1.1. To elect KPMG Baltics UAB, code 111494971, as an audit firm which will carry out the audit of a set of the financial statements of LITGRID AB for 2026-2028 prepared according to the International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union and the Management report;

1.2. To determine a fee of not more than EUR 425,250 (excl. VAT) for the performance of the audit services for the period of 2026-2028 specified in point 1.1. of this decision.

The shareholders may familiarise themselves with the draft resolutions of the General Meeting of Shareholders and other additional materials related to the General Meeting of Shareholders also with the implementation of the shareholders’ rights at the Central Database of Regulated Information www.crib.lt and on the Company’s website www.litgrid.eu.

The shareholders of LITGRID, whose shares are entitled to at least 1/20 of the total number of votes, have the right to supplement the agenda for the General Meeting of Shareholders. The proposal to supplement the agenda shall be submitted in writing and sent by registered mail or delivered to the head office of the Company to the address: Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, LT-05131 Vilnius (the “Head Office”). The draft resolutions on the proposed issues or, when it is not mandatory to adopt resolutions, explanatory notes on each proposed issue of the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders must be presented alongside the proposal. The agenda will be supplemented if the proposal is received not later than by 26 December 2025.

The shareholders entitled to at least 1/20 of the total number of votes have the right, at any time before the General Meeting of Shareholders or during the meeting, to propose in writing new draft resolutions on the items put on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders. Such proposal must be made in writing and submitted to the Company by registered mail or delivered to the Head Office. The proposal submitted during the meeting must be formalized in writing and delivered to the Secretary of the General Meeting of Shareholders.

The shareholders have the right to submit questions to the Company regarding the agenda of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders to be held on 9 December 2026, in advance, but not later than by 6 January 2026. Questions must be formalized in writing and delivered to the Company by registered mail or to the Head Office. The Company will not provide any answer to the question submitted by a shareholder personally to him / her in case relevant information is available on the Company’s website www.litgrid.eu.

Each shareholder has the right to authorise a natural or legal person to participate and vote on his/her behalf at the General Meeting of Shareholders. The proxy holder of the shareholder must have the document confirming the person’s identity and the Proxy certified in accordance with the procedure established by the laws, which must be delivered to the Head Office not later than before the end of the registration of the attendees of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. At the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, the proxy holder has the same rights as would be held by the shareholder represented by him/her. The form of the Proxy for the representation at the General Meeting of Shareholders is available on the website of the Company www.litgrid.eu.

On the issues on the agenda of the General Meeting of Shareholders, the shareholders may vote in writing by filling in a General Ballot Paper. On the shareholder’s request, the Company, not later than 10 days before the day of the General Meeting of Shareholders, will send a General Ballot Paper by registered mail free of charge or submit it in person against signature to the shareholder. The shareholder or his/her proxy holder must undersign the filled in General Ballot Paper. If the General Ballot Paper is signed by a person who is not a shareholder, a document certifying his / her right to vote must be appended to the filled in Ballot Paper. The duly filled General Ballot Paper must be delivered to the Company by registered mail or submitted against signature at the Head Office not later than before the end of registration of the attendees of the Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders. The form of the General Ballot Paper is available on the website of the Company www.litgrid.eu.

On the day of convocation of the Extraordinary General Meeting of the Shareholders the total number of shares was 504,331,380. All these shares grant a voting right.

Information referred to in Article 262 of the Law on Companies of the Republic of Lithuania will be available on the website of the Company www.litgrid.eu.

Information about the additions to the agenda, as well as resolutions adopted by the general meeting will also be available on the Central Database of Regulated Information www.crib.lt.

ANNEXES:

General Ballot Paper. Proxy Form.

More information:

Jurga Eivaitė

Communications Project Manager

+370 613 19977

jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu



Attachments