LITGRID AB 2025 9 months performance results

 | Source: LITGRID LITGRID

LITGRID AB (legal entity code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, Vilnius, (hereinafter – the Company) announces the Company's financial and performance results for the 9 months of 2025.

Key financial indicators9 months 2025 9 months 2024Change, percents
Revenue, EUR million305.4279.69.2
EBITDA, EUR million-26.44.6n/a
Net profit, EUR million-35.231,7n/a
Investments, EUR million115,7107.57.6
ROE (last 12 months), %-8.116.3n/a
Net debt, EUR million30.036.5-17.9
Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million39.437.06.5
Adjusted* net profit, EUR million20.121.8-8.0
Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), %14.814.05.6
Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) ratio0.600.82-26.9

*Recalculation of profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the NERT. When calculating the adjusted indicators, the correction of income due to previous periods is assessed, which has already been approved by the NERT decision when determining the regulated prices for transmission services for the reporting period, and the deviation between the NERT approved (regulated) and actual profitability for the reporting period is assessed, which will be assessed by the NERT when determining transmission prices for future periods. When calculating adjusted ratios, atypical profit or loss is also eliminated.

Attachment: 9 months of 2025 interim report

More information

Jurga Eivaitė

Communication Project Manager

Tel.: +370 613 19977, e-mail: jurga.eivaite@litgrid.eu

Attachment


Attachments

LITGRID FA 2025Q3 EN 2025-11-06

Recommended Reading