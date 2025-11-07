LITGRID AB 2025 9 months performance results

LITGRID AB (legal entity code 302564383, registered office address Karlo Gustavo Emilio Manerheimo g. 8, Vilnius, (hereinafter – the Company) announces the Company's financial and performance results for the 9 months of 2025.

Key financial indicators 9 months 2025 9 months 2024 Change, percents Revenue, EUR million 305.4 279.6 9.2 EBITDA, EUR million -26.4 4.6 n/a Net profit, EUR million -35.2 31,7 n/a Investments, EUR million 115,7 107.5 7.6 ROE (last 12 months), % -8.1 16.3 n/a Net debt, EUR million 30.0 36.5 -17.9 Adjusted* EBITDA, EUR million 39.4 37.0 6.5 Adjusted* net profit, EUR million 20.1 21.8 -8.0 Adjusted* ROE (last 12 months), % 14.8 14.0 5.6 Net debt to adjusted EBITDA (last 12 months) ratio 0.60 0.82 -26.9

*Recalculation of profitability indicators is carried out due to temporary regulatory deviations from the regulated profitability approved by the NERT. When calculating the adjusted indicators, the correction of income due to previous periods is assessed, which has already been approved by the NERT decision when determining the regulated prices for transmission services for the reporting period, and the deviation between the NERT approved (regulated) and actual profitability for the reporting period is assessed, which will be assessed by the NERT when determining transmission prices for future periods. When calculating adjusted ratios, atypical profit or loss is also eliminated.

