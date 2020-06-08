LITGRID AB (hereinafter – LITGRID or the Company) identification code 302564383, registered office placed at Viršuliškių skg. 99B, Vilnius, Republic of Lithuania.

The Company informs that on 8 June 2020 together with Ignitis grupė, UAB signed a sale-purchase agreement with QEIF II Development Holding Sàrl, a subsidiary of Quaero European Infrastructure Fund II, managed by Quaero Capital, regarding the sale of its subsidiary UAB Duomenų logistikos centras (hereinafter - DLC). Following the agreement, the Company will sell 20.36 %, whereas Ignitis grupė, UAB – 79.64 % shares of DLC.

The ownership rights of the shares of DLC expected to be transferred in July 2020, after the decision of Coordination Commission for the Protection of Objects of National Security of the Republic of Lithuania on compliance with national security interests, and the extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of LITGRID AB adopting the decision to consent to the sale of the DLC shares. The total value of the transaction is EUR 10.1 million.

