SALT LAKE CITY, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Security National Life Insurance Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Security National Financial Corporation (NASDAQ-SNFCA) announced the signing of two leases totaling approximately 28,000 square feet in its Center 53 development located in Murray, Utah. Wilner and O’Reiley Immigration Law and EduVison both recently executed leases and will occupy the entire 5th floor of the building. With these new leases the building will be 87% occupied.

Eduvision, which operates under the name of Arizona College of Nursing, is a nationally accredited Nursing school in four states across the Southwest Region. Recently it made the decision to offer courses in Utah and signed nearly 22,000 square feet on the 5th floor. With eight campuses the school has become a leader in the field of post-graduate learning since its founding in 1991. The school focuses on the highest quality education and positive student experience that takes collaboration from a knowledgeable and motivated team of educators and administrators. Eduvision liked the central location in the Salt Lake Valley and easy access from the freeway for its nursing students.

Wilner and O’Reiley has a strong presence across the Western United States with nine offices in California, Idaho and Utah. The Firm was founded in 2003 in Orange County, California to help individuals and families in their quests to legally obtain residence in the United States. Wilner plans to occupy approximately 5,700 square feet on the 5th Floor.

Scott Quist, Chief Executive Officer and Chairman of the Board of Directors for Security National Financial Corporation stated, “Even amidst tumultuous times such as this with Covid-19 it’s promising to see companies see the value in Center 53 and its central location on the Wasatch Front”.

This press release contains statements that, if not verifiable historical fact, may be viewed as forward-looking statements that could predict future events or outcomes with respect to Security National Financial Corporation and its business. The predictions in these statements will involve risk and uncertainties and, accordingly, actual results may differ significantly from the results discussed or implied in such forward-looking statements.