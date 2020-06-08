VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 08, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoro Metals Corp., (TSXV: SMO | OTCQB: SMOFF | FRA: 23SP), (“Sonoro” or the “Company”), announces that, as a result of ongoing health concerns, travel restrictions and recommendations from government agencies, the Company’s annual general meeting (the “Meeting”), originally scheduled for June 11, 2020, is being postponed and will be rescheduled September 4, 2020. The decision to postpone the Meeting was made to mitigate potential risks to the health and safety of its shareholders and employees. The Company will set the new record date for the Meeting and will file an amended notice of meeting and record date and its management information circular (the “Circular”) under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.



Sonoro is relying on the temporary blanket relief provided by the Canadian Securities Administrators, including under BC Instrument 51-516, to also postpone filing of its executive compensation disclosure required under applicable securities laws until such time as it is filed and delivered to shareholders as part of its Circular relating to the Meeting.

The Company’s decisions to postpone the Meeting related disclosures have been made out of an abundance of caution, are intended to reduce the potential risks associated with larger gatherings and travel. The Company is following the guidelines and advice of the Public Health Agency of Canada as well as regulations from provincial and territorial governments with respect to the COVID-19 virus.

About Sonoro Metals Corp.

Sonoro Metals Corp. is a publicly listed exploration and development company with two precious metal properties in Sonora State, Mexico. The company has highly experienced operational and management teams with proven track records for the discovery and development of natural resource deposits.

On behalf of the Board of SONORO METALS CORP.

Per: “Kenneth MacLeod”

KENNETH MACLEOD

President & CEO

For further information, please contact:

Sonoro Metals Corp. - Tel: (604) 632-1764

Email: info@sonorometals.com

