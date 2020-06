June 09th, 2020

RCI BANQUE: 3td SUPPLEMENT TO EMTN PROGRAMME BASE PROSPECTUS

A third Supplement to RCI Banque EMTN Programme Base Prospectus, dated June 08th, 2020, is available on the Autorité des Marchés Financiers web site ( www.amf-france.org ) and on RCI Banque web site ( www.rcibs.com ).

Attachment