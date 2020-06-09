Dublin, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laptop Market 2020-2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global laptop market 2020-2024 is poised to grow by USD 7.52 bn during 2020-2024, progressing at a CAGR of 1% during the forecast period. The market is driven by the increasing demand for 2-in-1 laptops . In addition, increasing adoption of gaming laptops is anticipated to boost the growth of the global laptop market.
This report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.
The global laptop market is segmented as below:
Type:
Geographic Segmentation:
The report includes a detailed analysis of key vendors operating in the global laptop market, including Acer Inc., Apple Inc., ASUSTek Computer Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., HP Inc., Huawei Investment & Holding Co. Ltd.Lenovo Group Ltd., Microsoft Corp., Micro-Star International Co. Ltd. and Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd .
Key Topics Covered:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
Market Sizing
Five Forces Analysis
Market Segmentation by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
Vendor Landscape
Vendors covered
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/zi94cf
