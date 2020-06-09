VANCOUVER, British Columbia and KNOXVILLE, Tenn., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solar Alliance Energy Inc. (‘Solar Alliance’ or the ‘Company’) (TSX-V: SOLR, OTC: SAENF) is pleased to announce it has signed agreements to build commercial solar systems at three farms in Kentucky and Tennessee. All three projects include U.S. Department of Agriculture (“USDA”) grant applications that have been submitted, which provide significant support for renewable energy projects for agricultural producers. The USDA program includes grants for up to 25% of total eligible project costs and loans for up to 75% of total eligible solar project costs.



Two of the projects in Kentucky are being built through Solar Alliance’s partnership with Boyd CAT (formerly Whayne Supply), a Caterpillar dealership. The third project, in Tennessee, is for a separate farming customer. These three projects total approximately 108 kW of solar and will be installed in the next two months.

“The agricultural sector is a growing part of the Solar Alliance business model and we are excited to be working with Boyd Caterpillar on the Kentucky projects,” said CEO Myke Clark. “Our team continues to sell and install solar systems during these challenging times and we are committed to providing renewable energy solutions to our customers. The combination of low cost, renewable solar power and a USDA grant provides an excellent solution for agricultural businesses to lower their operating costs and reinvest the savings into their business.”

Solar Alliance continues to work with Boyd CAT on signing additional solar systems for agricultural businesses located in Southern Indiana and Kentucky. According to the Kentucky Poultry Federation, there are more than 850 large-scale poultry farms in Kentucky, and together, Solar Alliance and Boyd CAT are targeting them for solar deployment. Agricultural businesses that are interested in a simple, environmentally friendly way to save money on operating costs are encouraged to visit our website ( www.solaralliance.com ) or give us a call at (865) 309-4674.

About Solar Alliance Energy Inc. ( www.solaralliance.com )

Solar Alliance is an energy solutions provider focused on residential, commercial and industrial solar installations. The Company operates in California, Tennessee, North/South Carolina and Kentucky and has an expanding pipeline of solar projects. Since it was founded in 2003, the Company has developed $1 billion of wind and solar projects that provide enough electricity to power 150,000 homes. Our passion is improving life through ingenuity, simplicity and freedom of choice. Solar Alliance reduces or eliminates customers' vulnerability to rising energy costs, offers an environmentally-friendly source of electricity generation, and provides affordable, turnkey clean energy solutions.

Statements in this news release, other than purely historical information, including statements relating to the Company's future plans and objectives or expected results, constitute Forward-looking statements. The words “would”, “will”, “expected” and “estimated” or other similar words and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements to be materially different than those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Such factors include, but are not limited to: uncertainties related to the ability to raise sufficient capital, changes in economic conditions or financial markets, litigation, legislative or other judicial, regulatory and political competitive developments and technological or operational difficulties. Consequently, actual results may vary materially from those described in the forward-looking statements.

“Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release."