Denver, CO, June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the years, Direct Travel, Inc. has taken great pride in giving back to the communities and industries where they conduct business. From national organizations like the Make-A-Wish® Foundation, American Cancer Society and The Adoption Exchange, to a number of civic and cultural organizations in each of their markets, including the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation and Feed My Starving Children, it’s an important part of Direct Travel’s corporate culture.

The skilled and brave professionals of the medical field have been on the forefront of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, caring for and treating those affected, while putting themselves at risk each and every day.

In response, Direct Travel is inviting the public to nominate a healthcare hero by submitting a photo and description of why they are recognizing that individual. Nominations can be made on the US and Canada website pages. Entries will be voted on via social media and the entries receiving the most votes will be awarded a pair of tickets valued at $500 per ticket. This contest will run through July 7th and the winners will be announced July 13th.

“We are proud to be recognizing the tireless efforts of healthcare heroes with 100 pairs of airline tickets,” said John Coffman, Chief Financial Officer at Direct Travel. “These tickets will hopefully give them an opportunity to see a loved one or take a much-needed break.”

“This is the kind of initiative that makes me proud to work for a company like Direct Travel,” said Tami Brown, Vice President of Human Resources at Direct Travel. “We are a company that believes in giving back in times of need and this is a true reflection of our culture.”

“Direct Travel’s mission ‘Whatever It Takes’ is symbolic of the dedication to customer service and teamwork that is a continual focus within our company,” said Ed Adams, Direct Travel CEO. “We know many industries are struggling right now, but the devotion and commitment we are seeing from physicians, nurses and frontline staff is nothing short of extraordinary, and we felt it was important to recognize them.”

About Direct Travel

Direct Travel, Inc. is a leading provider of corporate travel management services. The company has been providing travel management for over 40 years, working with clients to develop highly customized travel programs. By leveraging both the expertise of its people and innovative solutions, Direct Travel enables clients to derive the greatest value from their travel program in terms of superior service, progressive technologies, and significant cost savings. Direct Travel has offices in over 90 locations across North America and the UK, and is currently ranked 9th on the Travel Weekly Power List.

Direct Travel is also a prominent member of Virtuoso, the world’s most prestigious luxury travel network. For more information about Direct Travel, please visit www.dt.com . Additionally, Direct Travel offers full-service performance improvement solutions, including meeting and event management, group incentive travel and individual recognition solutions through its wholly owned subsidiary Creative Group, Inc. For more information about Creative Group, please visit www.creativegroupinc.com .

