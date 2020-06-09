SILVER SPRING, Md., June 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Little Leaves Behavioral Services, a leading provider of center-based behavioral health services for children, today announced it has been recognized with a two-year reaccreditation from the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence ® (BHCOE®). The accreditation acknowledges Little Leaves as a behavioral service provider dedicated to continuous improvement in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA).



Little Leaves provides ABA, an evidence-based treatment, to help children reduce their symptoms of autism. The program is specifically designed for children aged 2-6 years, and run in a pre-school-like setting to help improve their communication, play, social, and school-readiness skills, as well as build independence. Little Leaves’ clinical staff partner with each child’s family to develop and implement individualized therapeutic plans.

“Our team at Little Leaves is honored to have earned re-accreditation from BHCOE,” said Heather Jennett, Ph.D., BCBA-D, director of clinical services, Little Leaves Behavioral Services. “It validates the commitment that we’ve put into providing quality services to our clients and their families, and we look forward to maintaining this level of quality as we grow to serve more communities.”

BHCOE accreditation recognizes behavioral health providers that excel in the areas of clinical quality, staff qualifications and consumer satisfaction and promote systems that enhance these areas. These areas are measured with a wide-ranging audit, including interviews with agency clinical leadership, in-depth on-site observation, a detailed staff qualification review, an anonymous staff satisfaction survey, and an anonymous consumer satisfaction survey.

BHCOE accreditation is the only ABA-specific accreditation. It provides feedback regarding clinical best practices, staff satisfaction and turnover, and consumer protection. Acting as a third-party, the organization systematically measures and reports on existing quality criteria in the behavior analysis community using standardized methods and practices, and accredits only those service agencies that meet these standards.

Little Leaves centers are nationally accredited Behavioral Health Centers of Excellence. ABA is supported by decades of research and is endorsed by the American Academy of Pediatrics, National Academies of Science and the Surgeon General as a gold standard treatment for individuals with autism spectrum disorders.

About BHCOE Accreditation

BHCOE Accreditation is a trusted source that recognizes behavioral health organizations committed to continuous quality improvement. BHCOE offers a third-party measurement system that differentiates and provides independent feedback on clinical quality indicators. The BHCOE criterion features standards that subject-matter experts developed to measure effective applied behavior analysis services. For more information, visit www.bhcoe.org .

About Little Leaves Behavioral Services

Little Leaves, a division of FullBloom, is a center-based ABA program for young children with an Autism Spectrum Disorder run in a preschool-like setting. It is designed for children up to age 6 who have been recommended for intensive ABA services. Each client works one-on-one with a trained behavior technician on individualized goals with a focus on social communication, social interactions, and school readiness skills. The company operates centers in Washington D.C., Maryland, Virginia, and Florida. Little Leaves is accredited by the Behavioral Health Center of Excellence. www.littleleaves.org.



