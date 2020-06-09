INVL Technology (hereinafter may be referred as the Company) informs that taking into account provisions of the Law on Collective Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter - CIU), the Company operating under the CIU is under an obligation to have a valid prospectus (hereinafter - the Prospectus) prepared in accordance with the requirements of the CIU or of the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania (hereinafter - LS).

The Prospectus prepared by the Company according to CIU was approved by INVL Asset Management, UAB in August 2019. Taking into account that the Prospectus should be renewed annually and the fact that at the time of publication of the information there is no grounds that the Company should prepare and own a prospectus complying with the requirements of the LS, the Company in order to meet the said requirement prepared a renewed version of the Prospectus in compliance with CIU. The Company's management company INVL Asset Management, UAB approved the Prospectus and approved its publication on 9 June 2020.

The Prospectus was submitted to the Bank of Lithuania in accordance with the Law on Managers of Alternative Investment Undertakings of the Republic of Lithuania, Article 40 (9).

The person authorized to provide additional information:

Kazimieras Tonkūnas

INVL Technology Managing Partner

e-mail k.tonkunas@invltechnology.lt

Attachment