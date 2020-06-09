



Press release

9 June 2020, 23:50

Sdiptech carries out a directed share issue and raises proceeds of approximately SEK 353 million

Sdiptech AB (publ) (”Sdiptech” or ”the Company”) has, in accordance with the announcement made in a press release earlier today, successfully completed a directed share issue of 3,364,182 B-shares at a price of SEK 105.00 per share (the “Directed Share Issue”). Through the Directed Share Issue, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 353 million. The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue has been determined through an accelerated book building procedure performed by ABG Sundal Collier AB and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige, (jointly the “Managers”). The Directed Share Issue was significantly oversubscribed, and the shareholder base was widened with several of new Swedish and international institutional investors.

The Directed Share Issue of 3,364,182 B-shares was carried out with deviation from the existing shareholders’ preferential right after a resolution by the board of directors based on the authorisation granted by the annual general meeting held on 18 May 2020.

The Directed Share Issue will broaden the ownership base and the proceeds will increase the financial flexibility for further acquisitions.

“We are pleased with the broadened ownership base generated through the transaction, adding several well-renowned investors, while simultaneously increasing our financial flexibility for further acquisitions. It is also pleasing to note the large interest and confidence in Sdiptech’s business model”, says Jakob Holm, CEO of Sdiptech.

The subscription price in the Directed Share Issue was determined through an accelerated book building procedure lead by the Managers. The subscription price corresponds to a discount of 4.5% against the issue day's closing price of SEK 110.00 for the Company's B-share, and a premium of 6.5% versus the volume weighted average price the latest ten days. Through the Directed Share Issue, the Company will receive gross proceeds of approximately SEK 353 million.

The Directed Share Issue was subscribed by well-renowned Swedish and international investors, which included, among others Invesco Asset Management, Danske Invest, Swedbank Robur Fonder and Handelsbanken Fonder.

The board of directors' assessment, based on the accelerated book building procedure executed by the Managers, is that the Directed Share Issue was carried out on customary terms in accordance with market conditions. The reason for the deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights is to in a time and cost-effective manner raise capital for the Company's continued expansion, as well as to diversify the shareholder base with Swedish and international institutional investors

Through the Directed Share Issue, the number of shares in the Company will increase by 3,364,182 to 35,391,827 (divided between 1,750,000 preference shares, 2,000,000 A-shares and 31,641,827 B-shares) and the share capital will increase by SEK 84,104.55 to SEK 884,795.68. The Directed Share Issue entails a dilution of 9.5% of the total number of shares and 6.3% of the total number of votes for existing shareholders, based on the total number of shares in the Company after the Directed Share Issue.

In connection with the Directed Share Issue, the Company has undertaken, with customary exceptions, not to issue additional shares for a period of 180 calendar days after closing of the Directed Share Issue. Board members, Saeid Esmaeilzadeh and persons of the management holding shares and/or warrants have undertaken not to sell any shares in the Company for a period of 60 calendar days after closing of the Directed Share Issue, with customary exceptions.

Settlement of option agreement between Serendipity Group AB and Johnny Alvarsson and unchanged shareholding

The Company has been informed that Johnny Alvarsson and Serendipity Group AB have entered into an agreement to redeem the call options issued by Serendipity Group AB to Johnny Alvarsson in connection with the completion of the Directed Share Issue. The call options issued by Serendipity Group AB on 24 June 2017 granted Johnny Alvarsson a right to purchase 18,000 B-shares in the Company from Serendipity Group AB no later than on 17 July 2020. The price per B-share for the call options was SEK 55 per share. Through the agreement between the parties the call options are redeemed at a price of SEK 55 per call option, which corresponds to the difference of the strike price of SEK 55 of the call options and the closing price for the Company's B-share at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market on 9 June 2020. The agreement entails an unchanged shareholding for Johnny Alvarsson of 18,200 B-shares.

Advisors

ABG Sundal Collier AB acted as Sole Global Coordinator and Joint Bookrunner and Nordea Bank Abp, filial i Sverige acted as Joint Bookrunner in connection with the Directed Share Issue. Baker McKenzie Advokatbyrå KB acted as legal counsel to Sdiptech.

For additional information, please contact:

Jakob Holm, CEO, +46 761 61 21 91, jakob.holm@sdiptech.com

Bengt Lejdström, CFO, +46 702 74 22 00, bengt.lejdstrom@sdiptech.com

My Lundberg, IR & PR Manager, +46 703 61 18 10, my.lundberg@sdiptech.com

Sdiptech's common share of series B share is traded under the short name SDIP B with ISIN code SE0003756758. Sdiptech AB's preferred shares are traded under the short name SDIP PREF with ISIN code SE0006758348. Sdiptech AB's Certified Adviser at Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market is Erik Penser Bank, +468-463 83 00, certifiedadviser@penser.se. Further information is available on the company's website: www.sdiptech.com

Sdiptech AB is a technology group with a primary focus on infrastructure segments critical to well-functioning societies and to welfare, e.g. water & sanitation, power & energy, transportation, energy efficiency and air climate. As part of our offering in urban areas, we also provide niched technical services for buildings and real-estate such as renovation of elevators and roofs. The company has approximately SEK 2,000 million in sales and is based in Stockholm.

This information is such information as Sdiptech AB (publ) is obliged to disclose under the EU Market Abuse Regulation 596/2014. The information was provided by the contact persons above for publication 9 June 2020, 23:50 CEST.

