“MAPS™ is a protocol simulation and conformance test tool that simulates many protocols such as VoIP/IP, TDM, analog and wireless all within a single framework. This tool covers solutions for protocol simulation along with automation capability. The application gives users the unlimited ability to edit messages and control scenarios,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.

“MAPS™ works on both TDM and IP interfaces. The signaling protocols are SS7, ISDN, MLPPP, CAS, MAP, CAP, GSM, BICC, SIP, SIP-I, MEGACO, MGCP, SIGTRAN, Diameter, and INAP.”

He further added, “MAPS™ also supports 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G & IMS mobile protocol standards for testing rapidly evolving wireless technologies”.

Enhanced MAPS™ Features

Enhancements to MAPS™ Command Line Interface (CLI)



• MAPS™ now supports Linux CLI for Python and Java to provide the capability to remotely operate and automate the test



• Python APIs now support both Python version 2 and 3



• Python APIs now support load generation and call statistics





Supports Interactive Voice Response testing capability in SIP and CAS Protocol

MAPS™-SIP Protocol Enhancements

New Python APIs support modifying SDP attributes for SIP Messages in run-time





New Python APIs to insert and remove SIP headers in run-time





Python APIs now support MSRP sessions

Other Important Features

Flexible framework facilitates validation of any node functionality of any network element





Customize any protocol IE's according to 3GPP standards





Easily setup a test scenario within the lab environment





Centralized Control and Remote Access with CLIs / APIs

About GL Communications

GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.



