GAITHERSBURG, Md., June 10, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GL Communications, a global leader in telecom test and measurement solutions, has released a new enhancement to its popular MAPS™ (Message Automation and Protocol Simulation) software platform, version 20.5.14.
[See the complete illustration here: https://www.gl.com/images/maps-web-ip-tdm-3G-4G-protocols-emulation-architecture.jpg]
[See the product announcement newsletter: -https://www.gl.com/newsletter/gl-enhances-maps-framework-products-ver20.5.14-newsletter.html]
“MAPS™ is a protocol simulation and conformance test tool that simulates many protocols such as VoIP/IP, TDM, analog and wireless all within a single framework. This tool covers solutions for protocol simulation along with automation capability. The application gives users the unlimited ability to edit messages and control scenarios,” said Vijay Kulkarni, CEO of GL Communications.
“MAPS™ works on both TDM and IP interfaces. The signaling protocols are SS7, ISDN, MLPPP, CAS, MAP, CAP, GSM, BICC, SIP, SIP-I, MEGACO, MGCP, SIGTRAN, Diameter, and INAP.”
He further added, “MAPS™ also supports 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G & IMS mobile protocol standards for testing rapidly evolving wireless technologies”.
Enhanced MAPS™ Features
MAPS™-SIP Protocol Enhancements
Other Important Features
About GL Communications
GL Communications is a global provider of telecom test and measurement solutions. GL’s solutions are used to verify quality and reliability of Wireless (4G LTE, 3G, 2G), SONET/SDH, Ethernet/IP, TDM, and PSTN networks.
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com
Media Contact: pressrelease@gl.com
GL Communications Inc.
Gaithersburg, Maryland, UNITED STATES
Shelley Sharma
Phone: 301-670-4784
E-mail: info@gl.com
GL_Logo_Vertical.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: