SAN CARLOS, Calif., June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Check Point® Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ: CHKP), a leading provider of cyber security solutions globally, has today announced new findings from a survey, conducted by Dimensional Research, examining global security leaders attitudes towards consolidation. These findings show that non-integrated, point solutions make enterprise security more challenging. As the threat landscape evolves and cyber-attacks become increasingly more sophisticated, 99% of companies using solutions from multiple vendors cited that it caused challenges to their organization.
The key findings from the survey of 411 IT and security professionals globally confirmed the following:
“Some organizations operate under the false assumption that more products translate to more security. However, in this situation, global security leaders should adopt the less is more mentality,” said Itai Greenberg, Vice President of Product Management at Check Point. “Adding multiple products from different vendors simply adds more complexity, and can potentially undermine the organization’s security. Enterprises need a consolidated cybersecurity solution that strengthens their defenses while improving their agility against all forms of attack.”
The COVID-19 pandemic has created a phenomenon in our entire working culture. The shifts were global, rapid and widespread. Dramatic changes in your company’s infrastructure presents a unique opportunity to assess your security investments. In the survey, 69% of respondents agree that prioritizing vendor consolidation would lead to better security. The highest level of visibility, reached through consolidation, will guarantee you the security effectiveness needed to prevent sophisticated cyber attack. Unified management and risk visibility fill out your security architecture.
Reducing the number of vendors enables a higher level of security through superior integration, and fewer functional gaps between the protections each product delivers. It also significantly reduces the time, cost and resources of incident remediation processes. Check Point Infinity is the first consolidated security architecture across networks, cloud, mobile and IoT, providing the highest level of threat prevention against both known and unknown cyber threats. Infinity’s single management centrally correlates a wide range of events across all network environments, cloud services and mobile infrastructures, and Check Point’s pre-emptive threat prevention technology blocks the most sophisticated attacks before they can inflict damage.
Don’t miss the webinar, “Why Security Consolidation Matters: Reducing Complexity for Better Results” to learn more about Check Point Infinity and how your organization can benefit from a consolidated security architecture. Register today.
The survey was conducted by Dimensional Research, with 411 respondents from organizations of 500+ employees globally.
Follow Check Point via:
Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/checkpointsw
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/checkpointsoftware
Blog: http://blog.checkpoint.com
YouTube: http://www.youtube.com/user/CPGlobal
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/check-point-software-technologies
About Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (www.checkpoint.com) is a leading provider of cyber security solutions to governments and corporate enterprises globally. Its solutions protect customers from 5th generation cyber-attacks with an industry leading catch rate of malware, ransomware and other types of attacks. Check Point offers multilevel security architecture, “Infinity” Total Protection with Gen V advanced threat prevention, which defends enterprises’ cloud, network and mobile device held information. Check Point provides the most comprehensive and intuitive one point of control security management system. Check Point protects over 100,000 organizations of all sizes.
|MEDIA CONTACT:
|INVESTOR CONTACT:
|Grace McDougal
|Kip E. Meintzer
|Check Point Software Technologies
|Check Point Software Technologies
|+1.650.628.2260
|+1 650.628.2040
|press@us.checkpoint.com
|ir@us.checkpoint.com
Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.
San Carlos, California, UNITED STATES
opk_check-point_logo_horizontal.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: