CHICAGO, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iManage , the company dedicated to transforming how professionals work, today announced that Lundgrens – a leading independent Danish law firm with approximately 150 employees and 90 lawyers – has successfully moved to iManage Cloud , after using iManage Work for document and email management on-premises for several years across the organization. The move gives the firm access to iManage’s leading work product management capabilities, delivered through a high-performance cloud built for professionals.



“When a decision makes sense for us, we move on it – we don’t need to wait and see what other firms are doing,” said Nikolaj Brandt Clausen, CTO of Lundgrens. “It made a lot of sense for us to give the responsibility for managing our work product management platform to the people who actually develop the software. iManage are the experts, and they have more resources than we do, from an IT perspective. It was quite an easy decision to make.”

“iManage is the largest provider of cloud based document management to the legal and professional services community in Europe,” said Geoff Hornsby, General Manager, EMEA, iManage. “We are pleased to see an innovative organization like Lundgrens become the first law firm in Denmark to move to iManage Cloud and take advantage of all it has to offer.”

Next Generation Document and Email Management Saves Time

As part of the move to iManage Cloud, Lundgrens has completed a firm-wide deployment of iManage Work 10 , the latest version of iManage’s document and email management product. Work 10 provides Lundgrens’ professionals with an array of productivity-enhancing features that help save valuable time.

“Searching for files in Work 10 has been very fast, from day one,” said Clausen. “It’s a streamlined and modern interface, and our younger users, in particular, have been very happy with how it works. This intuitive user experience has been especially valuable throughout the evolving coronavirus situation, when up to 85% of our workforce has been working remotely. They can easily navigate the system, find the files they’re looking for, and then check out the documents and work on them, with no problems or headaches. We haven’t had a single tech support issue related to iManage during this period.”

Additionally, email management is now a much simpler task for Lundgrens working with iManage than it was before.

“The email management capabilities of Work 10 have allowed our professionals to ensure that emails and the attachments they contain are properly filed away with the matter they belong to,” said Clausen. “The filing capabilities are smart, too: Work 10 learns user filing behavior and utilizes this behavior to suggest where an email should be filed, and it’s very accurate with its suggestions.”

A Seamless Move and Effortless Upgrades

Working closely with local iManage partner Ascertus , Lundgrens planned its migration to iManage Cloud over a three-month period and completed the switchover in the course of a single weekend. Lundgrens’ professionals were able to show up to work on Monday morning and start using the new platform.

Beyond the benefits of leaping from on-premises to the cloud, Lundgrens is very excited for the continued innovation that will be delivered to them, simply by being iManage Cloud customers.

“One of the biggest benefits of iManage Cloud is that we’re always on the latest version of the products,” said Clausen. “We can take advantage of innovative new features as soon as they’re available, with no effort required on our end as far as overhauling our IT infrastructure or scheduling downtime. The platform is constantly evolving and getting refreshed, and we get to enjoy the functionality that the iManage team comes up with and delivers.”

Even More Security, and a Role for AI

Moving forward, Lundgrens sees a role for additional iManage products that can enhance the way it gets work done. The firm licensed iManage Security Policy Manager for managing global security policies – including ethical walls and other barriers – at scale, helping it more easily comply with local regulations around content segregation. Lundgrens is also interested in exploring the capabilities of RAVN , iManage’s AI engine.

“We have so much data across the organization that we could be making better use of,” said Clausen. “We’d like to do more with that data in the future – and think RAVN can help us in that area. We definitely want to head in the direction of making more use of AI.”

“Lundgrens is a very nimble organization with an eye towards leveraging technology to its best advantage,” said Hornsby. “The move to iManage Cloud is only the beginning for Lundgrens. They are now well positioned to capitalize on that foundation and meet the market's demand for the high service levels and innovation that characterize a modern law firm.”

