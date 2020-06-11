To the London Stock Exchange
11 June 2020
Mothercare plc – Notification under LR 9.6.14R(2)
In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.14R(2), Mothercare plc announces that Gillian Kent, non-executive director, has been appointed to the Board of Dignity plc as non-executive director with effect from today, 11 June 2020.
Lynne Medini
Group Company Secretary
Mothercare plc
Media enquiries to:
MHP Communications mothercare@mhpc.com
Simon Hockridge
Alistair de Kare-Silver
Mothercare plc
Watford, UNITED KINGDOM