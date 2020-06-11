To the London Stock Exchange

11 June 2020

Mothercare plc – Notification under LR 9.6.14R(2)

In accordance with Listing Rule LR 9.6.14R(2), Mothercare plc announces that Gillian Kent, non-executive director, has been appointed to the Board of Dignity plc as non-executive director with effect from today, 11 June 2020.

