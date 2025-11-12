AGM Statement

Mothercare plc Annual General Meeting 12 November 2025: Results

Annual General Meeting

At the annual general meeting held at 11.00am on 12 November 2025, the resolutions before the meeting were passed.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

Resolutions 12 to 14 were Special Resolutions.

 ResolutionVotes For%Votes Against% 

Total votes cast (including discretionary)		% ISCVotes withheld*
1To receive the annual accounts, directors’ report, strategic report, directors’ remuneration report and auditor’s report419,112,663100.009,9330.00419,122,59674.3448,529
2To approve the directors’ remuneration report 419,036,76199.98103,0060.02419,139,76774.3431,358
3To approve the directors’ remuneration policy417,799,81799.681,358,5120.32419,158,32974.3412,796
4To re-elect Clive Whiley as a director419,069,59299.9886,8250.02419,156,41774.3414,708
5To re-elect Andrew Cook as a director419,075,94299.9880,9510.02419,156,89374.3414,232
6To re-elect Gillian Kent as a director419,108,34799.9929,0910.01419,137,43874.3433,687
7To re-elect Brian Small as a director419,108,38699.9929,0570.01419,137,44374.3433,682
8To appoint RPGCC as auditor of the company417,852,49199.691,285,0210.31419,137,51274.3433,613
9Auditors remuneration419,113,79599.9925,2200.01419,139,01574.3432,110
10Authority for the directors to allot shares419,073,71099.9866,8790.02419,140,58974.3430,536
11To authorise political donations by the company and its subsidiaries410,541,67097.948,619,4842.06419,161,15474.349,971
12Authority to disapply pre-emption rights418,974,15399.97124,2880.03419,098,44174.3472,684
13Authority to further disapply pre-emption rights 418,996,99499.97124,7860.03419,121,78074.3449,345
14 Authority to purchase own shares419,122,97699.9947,4620.01419,170,43874.34687

Notes
* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ each resolution

As at 10 November 2025, the Company’s issued share capital and total voting rights consisted of 563,836,626 ordinary shares each carrying voting rights. There are no shares in treasury. As a result, proxy votes representing approximately 74% of the voting capital were cast for the AGM.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting on the Company’s website, www.mothercareplc.com.

Further details:        

Investor and analyst enquiries to:
Mothercare plc                                Email: investorrelations@mothercare.com
Clive Whiley, Chairman
Andrew Cook, Chief Financial Officer

Deutsche Numis                        Tel: 020 7260 1000
(NOMAD & Joint Corporate Broker)         
Luke Bordewich

Cavendish Capital Markets Limited
(Joint Corporate Broker)                Tel: 020 7220 0500
Matt Goode

Media enquiries to:
MHP                                         Email: mothercare@mhpgroup.com
Rachel Farrington                        Tel: 07739 312199
Tim Rowntree


