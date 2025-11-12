AGM Statement

Mothercare plc Annual General Meeting 12 November 2025: Results

Annual General Meeting

At the annual general meeting held at 11.00am on 12 November 2025, the resolutions before the meeting were passed.

The following proxy votes had been received by the Company in respect of the resolutions:

Resolutions 12 to 14 were Special Resolutions.

Resolution Votes For % Votes Against %



Total votes cast (including discretionary) % ISC Votes withheld* 1 To receive the annual accounts, directors’ report, strategic report, directors’ remuneration report and auditor’s report 419,112,663 100.00 9,933 0.00 419,122,596 74.34 48,529 2 To approve the directors’ remuneration report 419,036,761 99.98 103,006 0.02 419,139,767 74.34 31,358 3 To approve the directors’ remuneration policy 417,799,817 99.68 1,358,512 0.32 419,158,329 74.34 12,796 4 To re-elect Clive Whiley as a director 419,069,592 99.98 86,825 0.02 419,156,417 74.34 14,708 5 To re-elect Andrew Cook as a director 419,075,942 99.98 80,951 0.02 419,156,893 74.34 14,232 6 To re-elect Gillian Kent as a director 419,108,347 99.99 29,091 0.01 419,137,438 74.34 33,687 7 To re-elect Brian Small as a director 419,108,386 99.99 29,057 0.01 419,137,443 74.34 33,682 8 To appoint RPGCC as auditor of the company 417,852,491 99.69 1,285,021 0.31 419,137,512 74.34 33,613 9 Auditors remuneration 419,113,795 99.99 25,220 0.01 419,139,015 74.34 32,110 10 Authority for the directors to allot shares 419,073,710 99.98 66,879 0.02 419,140,589 74.34 30,536 11 To authorise political donations by the company and its subsidiaries 410,541,670 97.94 8,619,484 2.06 419,161,154 74.34 9,971 12 Authority to disapply pre-emption rights 418,974,153 99.97 124,288 0.03 419,098,441 74.34 72,684 13 Authority to further disapply pre-emption rights 418,996,994 99.97 124,786 0.03 419,121,780 74.34 49,345 14 Authority to purchase own shares 419,122,976 99.99 47,462 0.01 419,170,438 74.34 687

Notes

* A vote withheld is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes ‘for’ and ‘against’ each resolution

As at 10 November 2025, the Company’s issued share capital and total voting rights consisted of 563,836,626 ordinary shares each carrying voting rights. There are no shares in treasury. As a result, proxy votes representing approximately 74% of the voting capital were cast for the AGM.

The full text of the resolutions can be found in the Notice of Meeting on the Company’s website, www.mothercareplc.com.

