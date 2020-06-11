Monthly information regarding the total number of voting rights and
total number of shares of the Company as of May 31, 2020
(Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers)
Market : NYSE Euronext Paris
ISIN Code: FR 0010417345
Date
|Total number of shares
|Total number of voting rights
|05/31/2020
|54,927,187
Total gross of voting rights: 54,927,187
Total net* of voting rights: 54,870,886
* Total net = total number of voting rights attached to shares – shares without voting rights
DBV Technologies S.A.
Montrouge, FRANCE
