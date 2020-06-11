MIAMI, June 11, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance services company focused primarily on the Latin America and Caribbean corridor, today announced that the location of the 2020 Annual Meeting of Stockholders (the “Annual Meeting”) of the Company has been changed. As previously announced, the Annual Meeting will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, at 11:00 a.m., Eastern Time. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the previously announced meeting location is no longer available on our meeting date, and we have made the decision that this year’s Annual Meeting will instead be held at The Biltmore Hotel 1200 Anastasia Avenue, Coral Gables, FL 33134, in the Prado meeting room, on the date and at the time previously announced.



It is important that each stockholder of record as of the close of business on May 5, 2020, or each holder of a legal proxy for the meeting provided by such holder’s bank, broker, or nominee, who is entitled to participate in the Annual Meeting read the proxy materials previously made available to them, and we encourage stockholders to vote in advance of the Annual Meeting by one of the methods described in the proxy materials. The proxy card included with the proxy materials previously distributed to stockholders will not be updated to reflect the change in location. Stockholders may continue to use the proxy card to vote in connection with the Annual Meeting. Stockholders who have already voted do not need to take any action unless they wish to change their vote. Proxy voting forms already returned by stockholders will remain valid and will be voted at the Annual Meeting unless revoked.

WHETHER OR NOT A STOCKHOLDER PLANS TO ATTEND THE ANNUAL MEETING, WE URGE ALL STOCKHOLDERS TO VOTE AND SUBMIT THEIR PROXY IN ADVANCE OF THE MEETING BY ONE OF THE METHODS DESCRIBED IN THE PROXY MATERIALS.

