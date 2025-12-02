Intermex and Banco Industrial Launch Zigi App, Transforming the Way Guatemalans Receive Remittances

MIAMI and GUATEMALA CITY, Dec. 02, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, and Banco Industrial, one of Guatemala’s most trusted financial institutions, have partnered to reshape how Guatemalans receive money from abroad through the launch of the Zigi App, Banco Industrial’s digital financial platform powered by Intermex Digital Solutions.

This strategic alliance introduces a simpler and faster way for Guatemalans to receive remittances directly into their Zigi or Banco Industrial accounts by using only a phone number. Through the Amigo Paisano app, recipients can now access their money instantly and securely without needing to visit a branch or remember account numbers. The process replaces traditional cash pickups with a fully digital experience designed for ease, speed, and security.

Once the money is received, the Zigi App gives users complete control over their funds. They can make payments, send transfers, save money, and even apply for digital credit products that help build financial history. This approach connects more Guatemalans to the formal financial system and opens the door to greater financial inclusion.

“With Zigi, remittances become more than just a transfer. They become a connection between families and opportunity,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing and Digital Officer at Intermex. “Our goal with Banco Industrial is to make sending and receiving money faster, safer, and more meaningful for everyone involved.”

“Zigi is not just a remittance tool. It is a gateway to financial progress,” said Michel Caputi, CEO of Zigi and Head of Strategic Alliances at Banco Industrial. “By combining Banco Industrial’s trust with Zigi’s technology, we are giving families the ability to save, pay, and build credit. We are turning remittances into real opportunities for financial growth.”

“Integrating Zigi helps us create a seamless experience that strengthens customer trust,” said Claudio Guinac, Remittance Services Manager at Banco Industrial. “It also supports our mission to connect more Guatemalans to the formal financial system,” added Ana Lucía Chávez, Head of Trading and Commercial Relations at Banco Industrial.

The Zigi App is now available to eligible users in Guatemala with promotional rates through Amigo Paisano. In the coming months, Intermex, Banco Industrial, and Zigi will expand the program’s reach through education efforts, product enhancements, and partnerships that encourage adoption and long-term impact for Guatemalan families.

