Intermex and Caribe Express Unite to Transform Remittance Experience in the Dominican Republic

MIAMI, Oct. 28, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) (“Intermex” or the “Company”), a leading money remittance provider to Latin America and the Caribbean, today announced a new strategic alliance with Caribe Express, one of the most recognized and trusted financial services providers in the Dominican Republic.

This partnership represents a major step forward in Intermex’s mission to strengthen cross-border financial connectivity, empower communities, and provide fast, secure, and reliable money transfer solutions between the United States and the Dominican Republic.

Through this collaboration, Intermex will leverage its advanced digital infrastructure to enhance the speed, transparency, and convenience of remittance transactions. Caribe Express brings decades of market expertise, national brand recognition, and a vast payout network across the country. Together, the companies aim to create a more seamless, accessible, and customer-focused remittance experience.

“As part of our digital growth strategy, this collaboration with Caribe Express allows us to accelerate our efforts to create a more streamlined, secure, and user-centered experience for our customers,” said Andrea Gaytan, Head of Digital Business at Intermex.

“For Caribe Express, this alliance represents an opportunity to continue growing alongside a leading company like Intermex,” said Carlos Valenzuela, General Manager of Caribe Express. “We are committed to offering Dominicans abroad a reliable and efficient solution to send money to their loved ones.”

“Caribe Express’s strong reputation and deep consumer trust, combined with the powerful reach of our La Nacional brand, all supported by Intermex’s technology, will solidify our leadership in this key corridor,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Product, Marketing and Digital Officer at Intermex. “Together, we are building the most comprehensive and competitive solution for remittances to the Dominican Republic.”

This partnership further strengthens Intermex’s footprint in the Dominican Republic and underscores both companies shared commitment to innovation, financial inclusion, and exceptional service.

About Intermex

Founded in 1994, Intermex enables consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries. The company provides digital money movement through agent retailers, company-operated stores, mobile apps, and websites. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail and bank locations worldwide. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico; Guatemala City, Guatemala; London, England; and Madrid, Spain. For more information, visit www.intermexonline.com

Intermex Contact

Alex Sadowski

IR@intermexusa.com